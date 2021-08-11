Shinty: Kinlochshiel must get by Kyles Athletic to set up first ever Camanachd Cup final appearance

Kyles Athletic stand between Kinlochshiel and their first ever Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final appearance.

No Ross-shire club has reached the final since Caberfeidh won it in 1939 and the last West Highland winners were Skye in 1990.

Paul MacRae, Shiel’s 40-year old stalwart, admitted: “It would be a dream come true if we can overcome Kyles and figure in next month’s final at Oban.

“This will be only our second semi-final tie and when we lost 3-1 to Inveraray in 2012 we were Premiership newcomers and very inexperienced. We’re more seasoned campaigners now and this is a tremendous opportunity.”

Dunollie Castle, Oban, was the setting for Monday’s ballot, which, as well as pairing Kyles with Kinlochshiel, also decreed that Kingussie or Kilmallie will face Oban Camanachd or Lovat in the other semi final.

Kyles, 22 times Camanachd winners and 21 times runners up, will pose a stiff test to Kinlochshiel, with the venue likely to be a choice between Oban Taynuilt and Fort William.

“If you take Kingussie out of it, it’s tight between everyone else this year”, said Paul MacRae, who is in his 25th year in the Balmacara first team.

“Having Roddy Macdonald back in their forward line is a real boost to Kyles, but reaching the final would be absolutely huge for our community and the draw offers a great incentive.”

Kyles goalkeeper John Whyte commented: “It’ll be an extremely hard game, but we’re happy enough with the draw.

“I played in the forward line when we won the cup in 2012 and then in goal when Lovat beat us in 2015 and it would be great to be in another Camanachd final.

“We’ve plenty of survivors from our last triumph, which should work in our favour, but we’ve three youngsters — Conor Kennedy, George Thomson and Scott Macdonald — who’ve just come into the starting lineup and they’ll be desperate to figure in the final.”

Whyte, 32, added:”Kinlochshiel have also been bringing through some young lads, so we’ll have similar blends. It’ll be about who rises to the occasion on the day.

Other semi-final still to be decided

Cup favourites Kingussie, who knocked out holders Newtonmore in the last round, must overcome Kilmallie at The Dell this weekend to set the stage to face 2019 runners up Oban Camanachd or Lovat, winners six years ago.

Oban skipper Daniel MacIntyre and his troops thus face two tough ties if they are to gain home advantage in the final.

Newtonmore legend George Fraser, chief executive of sponsors Tulloch Homes, said: “The clash of Kinlochshiel, new boys at this stage of the competition, and Kyles, who have such a Camanachd Cup track record, throws up a really intriguing tie.

“The other semi is a guessing game until after this weekend’s remaining quarter-finals, but throws up exciting options.”

Roddy McCuish, Depute Provost of Argyll and Bute and a Camanachd Association director, helped make the draw.