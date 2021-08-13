Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Other sports

Shinty: Kilmallie land Stuart Callison signing ahead of Camanachd Cup quarter-final against Kingussie

By Bill McAllister
August 13, 2021, 6:00 am
This season's Camanachd Cup is reaching a head.
Kilmallie have swooped to sign goalgrabber Stuart Callison from neighbours Lochaber.

He will go straight into their starting lineup for Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final against Kingussie at The Dell.

“Stuart now lives in Caol and had been getting a bit frustrated, so he’s put pen to paper for us and is a really cracking capture”, said Kilmallie player-manager Martin Stewart.

“His signing is a massive boost for us as Stuart is a quality performer and I’ve no hesitation about starting him in our bid to cause a cup upset.”

Callison’s arrival comes as the Canal Park outfit face the Camanachd Cup favourites without Scotland ace Innes Blackhall, who has landed a collective six-game suspension starting with the Camanachd tie.

In addition, Ryan Stewart is out with a back injury, while Liam Cameron will not travel as his wife is about to have a baby.

“We’re big underdogs as Kingussie are Camanachd Cup favourites,” added Stewart, “but we’ll be giving it a real go.”

Rory MacGregor will not be in goal for Kingussie due to a wedding, but the experienced Craig Dawson comes in. Alex Michie is at the same wedding, although Calum Grant returns.

John Gibson, Kings manager, said:”Kilmallie are physical and press hard and we’ll need to match them.”

Meanwhile, the quarter-final between Oban Camanachd and Lovat at Mossfield on Saturday is off, due to a Covid outbreak in the Oban camp.

Broken hand victim Conor Cormack will make his comeback for Camanachd Cup semi-finalists Kinlochshiel in their home Mowi League game with Lochaber, while Fort William visit Glen Urquhart, who have lost all three games.

Kyles Athletic play host to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Aberdour make their longest journey, a 480-mile round trip to face Skye at Portree in the Alvance BA Balliemore Cup quarter-finals.

Strathglass have a long trek for their tie with Bute at Rothesay, while, by contrast, Inverness entertain Beauly in a local derby.

Inveraray, with Fraser Watt in scoring form, visit Ballachulish.

