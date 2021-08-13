Shinty: Kilmallie land Stuart Callison signing ahead of Camanachd Cup quarter-final against Kingussie

Kilmallie have swooped to sign goalgrabber Stuart Callison from neighbours Lochaber.

He will go straight into their starting lineup for Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final against Kingussie at The Dell.

“Stuart now lives in Caol and had been getting a bit frustrated, so he’s put pen to paper for us and is a really cracking capture”, said Kilmallie player-manager Martin Stewart.

“His signing is a massive boost for us as Stuart is a quality performer and I’ve no hesitation about starting him in our bid to cause a cup upset.”

Callison’s arrival comes as the Canal Park outfit face the Camanachd Cup favourites without Scotland ace Innes Blackhall, who has landed a collective six-game suspension starting with the Camanachd tie.

In addition, Ryan Stewart is out with a back injury, while Liam Cameron will not travel as his wife is about to have a baby.

“We’re big underdogs as Kingussie are Camanachd Cup favourites,” added Stewart, “but we’ll be giving it a real go.”

Rory MacGregor will not be in goal for Kingussie due to a wedding, but the experienced Craig Dawson comes in. Alex Michie is at the same wedding, although Calum Grant returns.

John Gibson, Kings manager, said:”Kilmallie are physical and press hard and we’ll need to match them.”

Meanwhile, the quarter-final between Oban Camanachd and Lovat at Mossfield on Saturday is off, due to a Covid outbreak in the Oban camp.

Broken hand victim Conor Cormack will make his comeback for Camanachd Cup semi-finalists Kinlochshiel in their home Mowi League game with Lochaber, while Fort William visit Glen Urquhart, who have lost all three games.

Kyles Athletic play host to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Aberdour make their longest journey, a 480-mile round trip to face Skye at Portree in the Alvance BA Balliemore Cup quarter-finals.

Strathglass have a long trek for their tie with Bute at Rothesay, while, by contrast, Inverness entertain Beauly in a local derby.

Inveraray, with Fraser Watt in scoring form, visit Ballachulish.