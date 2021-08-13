Bruce McCombie hoping to home in on local success at Grampian Forest Rally

Banchory’s Bruce McCombie is determined to create local success at this weekend’s Grampian Forest Rally at Crathes.

The event, which is organised by Stonehaven and district motor club, returns for the first time since 2019 but will be held with no spectators.

The entry list of 120 cars is all the more competitive given the event counts as a round of the British Rally Championship, along with the Scottish Rally Championship.

McCombie was on course for a top-five finish two years ago before having to retire after coming off the track, however he is hopeful of doing so this time around.

McCombie, who is seeded 22nd along with co-driver Michael Coutts in their Ford Focus WRC, said: “We didn’t have much luck the last time, we rolled it up the side of the road on the last stage.

“I was lying third or fourth and I went away and blew it, so hopefully I’ll have more luck this weekend.

“If we could get into the top five of the Scottish Rally Championship standings, not overall, that would be fine.

“There are a lot of quick boys in the Scottish Championship so you’ve got to do a lot of work.

“There will be guys like John Wink, Freddie Milne who will be looking to do well.

“Hopefully we can just go out and enjoy it.”

The Grampian Forest Rally will be the third of five events on a reduced Scottish Rally Championship calendar, with McCombie keen to build up momentum.

He added: “Being so rusty is the problem. We were down at the Scottish Rally three weeks ago, we did three stages and we had some oil and water issues which fingers crossed we have solved now.

“I think the stages are quite similar but as far as I understand Durris has changed, while somebody was telling me Feteresso is a bit grassy.

“The stages up here are always usually pretty decent. There are 120 cars so it will get a fair bit of punishment, but I’m expecting that the stages will generally be good and fairly forgiving.”

McCombie says the absence of spectators will be noticeable for the drivers, adding: “There’s a good entry list this weekend, with a lot of British Rally Championship boys involved.

“There will be a lot of quick cars but it’s just a pity there’s no spectators, as I know a lot of local people who have said it’s a shame they can’t come and watch.”

Seeded entry list – top 10

1 Matt Edwards (Colwyn Bay) and Darren Garrod (Pwllheli) – VW Polo GTI R5

2 Josh Moffett (Clontribret) and Andy Hayes (Dublin) – Ford Fiesta WRC

3 Rhys Yates (Chesterfield) and James Morgan (Llandysul) – Ford Fiesta MK2

4 Osian Pryce (Machynlleth) and Noel O’Sullivan (Killarney) – VWPolo R5

5 Keith Cronin (Bantry) and Mikie Galvin (Killarney) Ford Fiesta

6 Matthew Wilson (Cockermouth) and Elliott Edmondson (Milton Keynes) Ford Fiesta Rally2

7 Jock Armstrong (Castle Douglas) and Cameron Fair (Tobermory) Ford Fiesta

8 Garry Pearson (Duns) and Niall Burns (Letterkenny) Skoda Fabia

9 James Wilson (Armagh) and Arthur Kierans (Monaghan) Hyundai I20

10 Sam Moffett (Monaghan) and Keith Moriarty (Abbeyfeale) Ford Fiesta r5 mk2