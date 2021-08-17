Athletics: Inverness’ Kirsty Law says she’ll continue throwing until at least Paris Olympics after claiming 13th Scottish discus title

Great Britain international discus thrower Kirsty Law says she’ll continue competing until at least the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

The 34-year-old Inverness Harriers club member confirmed her long term goal after securing her 13th senior women’s title – and 10th in a row – in the Scottish track and field championships at Grangemouth.

But the Loughborough-based athlete, who has a best of 59.95m to her credit this season, was unable to claim the championship record of 57.32m set by double Olympian Meg Ritchie in 1982.

Law’s winning throw of 56.26 was, however, further than she has achieved in any of her previous 12 championship victories.

She said: “There was no record, but it’s my best at these championships by two metres and the conditions weren’t great, so I’m happy enough.

“I’ll have at least another three years to try for it, because I plan to keep going until 2024 and aim for the Paris Olympics. I’m still on the way up, so let’s see what happens.

“I have three more competitions before ending my season. I’m off to the Czech Republic next weekend, followed by a meeting in Liverpool, then back to the Czech Republic.”

Law’s clubmate Rachel MacLennan celebrated her call-up to the Scotland under-20 team for tomorrow’s Manchester international match by throwing a PB 51.26m to take silver in the hammer. Rachel Hunter (North Ayrshire) defended her title with 63.91

East Sutherland’s Constance Nankivell won her first senior title when leading the way in the women’s 5,000m with a winning time of 17:38.52.

There were silver medals for Claire McGarvey (Banchory Stonehaven AC), who cleared 1.67m in the high jump, and Aberdeen’s Hannah Cameronm who clocked 2:10.61 in the 800m.

Aberdeen AAC’s Jane Davidson, 14.68, and Briagha Cook,14.79, took silver and bronze respectively in the 100m hurdles won by Erin Campbell (Giffnock North) in 14.37

Great Britain junior international Megan Keith (Inverness Harriers) tuned up for the Manchester international, in which she’ll compete in the 5000m, by taking bronze in the 1500m in a PB 4:19.99.

Orkney’s Tegan Spence also picked up bronze in the 400m, clocking 59.67.

Inverness athlete Andrew McFarlane (Shettleston Harriers) was second in the men’s pole vault (4.40m) and third in the javelin (53.78).

Nairn’s 17 year-old Will Hodi, another athlete competing for Scotland in Manchester, picked up silver in the triple jump, 13.89m. Edinburgh’s Bera Ajala won with a Scottish under-20 record of 15.89m. Hodi also finished fifth in the 400m hurdles in a PB 57.05.

Ullapool’s Stephen Mackenzie, who is returning to form after injury, was second in the long jump with a season’s best clearance of 7.30m. Alessandro Schenini (Giffnock North) won with 7.76.

Harrison takes 100m crown – but hamstring issue ends 200m tilt

Roisin Harrison’s hopes of securing an historic sprint double at the Scottish athletics championships ended in painful disappointment.

The Aberdeen AAC runner was in commanding form when winning the 100m in 12.02 on the opening day of the meeting.

And she went into the 200m as firm favourite, being the title-holder following her victory in 2019.

Harrison was comfortable over the opening 50m,picked up the pace round the bend and appeared ready to power away from her rivals when she suddenly pulled up clutching her right hamstring.

That left the way for Orkney’s Taylah Spence to go on to score arguably the biggest win of her career so far in a wind-assisted 24.86secs. The Kirkwall sprinter had earlier finished fifth behind Harrison in the 100m.

There was further disappointment for Harrison when her partner Michael Ferguson dropped out of the men’s 1500m at the bell. It was a disappointing ending for the title-holder, who could only watch from the sidelines as Ben Potrykus (Inverclyde AC) broke away to win in 3:50.88.

Meanwhile, Highland athlete Andy Douglas should be in line for a trip to the world long distance trail running championships after finishing second in the Great Britain trials held as part of the Scafell Pike Marathon in the Lake District.

The North Highland Harriers club member completed the 43k course, which included 1800m of elevation change, in 3hr 35min 01sec.Tom Adams (Ilkley Harriers) won in 3:32:30.

The world event was scheduled for Thailand in November but has been postponed. Organisers hope to reschedule it for February 2022.

Kingussie’s Georgia Tindley (Hunters Bog Trotters) kept her selection hopes alive by finishing third in the women’s race in 4:24:20. Preston’s Eleanor Davis won in 4:08:12.

Plenty of north success at Scottish under-17 championships

Zak Fearn hit top form to win javelin gold at the Scottish under-17 age group championships. The Ross County athlete improved his PB by almost four metres when winning with a throw of 45.59m.

The Dingwall Academy student will represent Scotland in the schools international at Derby next month.

Aberdeen AAC’s Kai Crawford also struck gold in the 800m, recording 1 min 55.03sec to finish three secs clear of his closest challenger. His younger brother Rhys was seventh in 2:04.18.

There was also success for James Rollo (Inverness Harriers), who won the discus with a throw of 42.33m, while his clubmate Craig MacLennan was second in the hammer (40.97).

Aberdeen AAC’s Angela McAuslan-Kelly earned silver in the discus, throwing 33.25m, and bronze in the shot, 12.30m. She also finished fourth in the hammer, 44.69.

Tamsin Fowlie took double silver in the sprints. The Elgin athlete finished second in the 100m in 12.73, while Marvellous Igbini (Inverness Harriers) edged out IH 12.79 Dunfermline’s Shayna Asamoah for bronze, both clocking 12.79.

Fowlie again had to settle for the runner-up position in the 200m in 25.64.

Stroma Fraser (Inverness Harriers) was also busy, finishing second in the 300m hurdles (47.71), fourth in the long jump (5.14) and sixth in the 80m hurdles (12.57).

Ella Creamer (Banchory Stonehaven AC) was third in the 300m hurdles (48.28) and fifth in the 80m hurdles (12.48). Her clubmate Abbie Crawford was third in the javelin (31.14), while Rosie Meyer (Aberdeen AAC) was third in the pole vault (2.20).

Emma Jones (Elgin) lost out on countback for bronze in the high jump after sharing the same height, 1.57, with two other athletes.