Inverness boxer Calum Turnbull’s determined rise – as he stands on brink of professional bow

Calum Turnbull shrugged off four straight opening defeats as a kid – now he’s just months away from making his professional debut.

The Inverness City boxer, 22, is one of four fighters at the Merkinch club poised to turn pro and, once the paperwork and medicals are processed, Turnbull will be green for go.

Right now, the 56-kilos puncher is actually recovering from a second operation on one of hands, with bone from his hip inserted into the thumb initially causing more pain rather than healing it.

Head coach Laurie Redfern is thrilled Turnbull, who is managed by Steven McGuire and also a trainee joiner, is on the brink of making a decade-long dream reality by becoming a professional fighter.

Redfern said: “In my eyes, he’s finally reached his ambition and that’s to be a professional boxer.

“He recently signed his forms with Boxing Scotland, had a medical and is set for his brain scan next.

“Hopefully he’ll get the all-clear in around a month and I’ll be looking to get the boys who are turning pro fights around November.

“Calum is a great example to all boys and girls who want to take up any sport, not only boxing.

“He was 10 years old when he walked into our old base at the Cameron Youth Centre.

“He actually lost his first four contests at the age of maybe 11 or 12. That would put most boys off – but not Calum.

“Calum got his head down, trained harder and worked as hard as he could. It was his goal. Boxing was always his passion.

“His determination to be a winner was there from the beginning. After those four losses, he stormed back with 10 wins out of 10. That was amazing, for me.

“Once he reached 15, he was Scottish Schoolboy champion. He then represented Scotland at a GB tournament and took away a silver medal.

“At the age of 16 or 17, he hurt his hand and every punch of the bags hurt him. He had an operation on his thumb and he was out for around a year.

“He came back and, as can happen, he had ups and downs. I don’t mind that, as long as with any defeat you’re performing well. He always knew what he had to do to correct mistakes to improve next time.

“I always say if you don’t lose, you can’t win – it’s learning the trade.”

Second operation required

Signs were encouraging as he continued to impress, but Turnbull revealed to Redfern his hand was still causing him pain. That’s when operation number two was put on the agenda.

Redfern said: “He was fighting on, but he then told me the thumb was still hurting him. During an operation, they had taken a bit of his hip and put that into his thumb.

“He came back again and was over the moon with a win at the Ironworks.

“Calum kept on going, but this bone that had been put into this thumb had been pressing on a nerve. He needed a second operation, which he’s now had just a few weeks ago.

“The hospital says it will be okay now after he gets a couple of stitches out. He can then hopefully resume light training. He’s under orders to just rest right now.”

For Redfern, the main strength that Turnbull has is his will to win.

He said: “He’s a southpaw, leading with the opposite hand, and many world champions have been southpaws. That’s been an advantage, because he knows how to use it.

“But he’s also got a real determination and drive. He never gives up. They are his main assets.”

Helping kids in the sport

And Turnbull is turning his attention to helping others, which has captured the attention of Redfern.

He added: “When he was not boxing (due to the injury), he ran every day.

“He now also takes kids’ classes in the gym. Calum wants to put back what was given to him as a youngster.”