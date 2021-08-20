Shinty: Kyles Athletic’s Scotland prospect George Thomson out of Artemis Macaulay Cup final with broken leg

Kyles Athletic’s talented new full-back George Thomson is out of tomorrow’s Artemis Macaulay Cup final against holders Kingussie at Mossfield Park, Oban.

An X-ray has revealed Thomson, who has made a big impression since coming in to the Blues’ defence this season, has a fractured tibia.

Kyles manager Robert Baxter, who was referee when they beat Newtonmore 7-4 in 2017 to rack up a record 24th triumph, revealed: “There’s a possibility George’s season is over and it’s a big loss as he’s progressed so much he could be a contender for Scotland next year.

“In addition, half-back Scott Macdonald had the plaster removed from his hand injury this week and we’ll leave a fitness verdict as late as possible.”

Internationalist Calum Millar can revert to full-back in a Kyles reshuffle as they bid to lift the trophy by becoming the first side to beat Kingussie this season.

Kings, who beat Oban Camanachd in 2019 to win the trophy for the 12th time, a total only surpassed by Kyles, welcome back Fraser Munro, rested last week with a hand problem.

Goalkeeper Rory MacGregor and attacker Alex Michie, unavailable last week, also return, so John Gibson’s men have no problems.

Skipper Ruaridh Anderson was the only forward not to score in the 11-goal spree against Kilmallie, but manager Gibson said: “Ruaridh created chances for others. He tends to score important goals, like our winner in the last Macaulay final, so he could be vital in the game’s first national final in 23 months.”

Scotland star Roddy Macdonald, who fired four goals in their 2017 triumph, is the Kyles captain and is the big threat to Robert Mabon and company in the frugal Badenoch defence.

The Macaulay final, live on BBC Alba at 4.10pm, will be preceded at Taynuilt at 1 pm by the delayed Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final between Oban Camanachd, the 2019 runners up, and 2015 winners Lovat.

Goalgrabber Fraser Heath has recovered from ankle trouble in a big boost to Lovat, who also have Scott Mackenzie available again, while Oban have shaken off their Covid-19 issues.

In the HIS Sutherland Cup quarter final, holders Lochside Rovers face Kinlochshiel colts at Oban’s Ganavan at 11am.

Caberfeidh have Connor MacGregor serving a one-game ban for their Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final at Beauly.

Oban Celtic visit Inveraray in a Celtic Society Cup second round clash, while two Mowi Senior League games see Skye had for Canal Park to face Kilmallie, while Glen Urquhart make the short trip to meet Lochaber at Spean Bridge.