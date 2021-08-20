Athletics: Dave Andrews set for Northern Ireland debut in Anglo-Celtic 100K race, where three of his Metro mates will represent Scotland

Metro Aberdeen runner Dave Andrews is keeping his fingers crossed that a lingering hamstring problem doesn’t flare up when he makes his Northern Ireland international debut on Saturday.

The 46-year-old ultra distance athlete, who was raised in Belfast. but has lived in the north east for well over 20 years, is to compete in the Anglo-Celtic Plate 100k road race at the Mondello Park motor circuit, Nass, County Kildare.

And in what is a major coup for the Metro club, Andrews will line-up against three of his clubmates who are included in the four-man Scotland squad.

Experienced ultra campaigner Kyle Greig, who was third in the 2019 British championships when he recorded 6hr 54min 42secs – the fifth fastest of all-time by a Scot on the road – is joined by Chris Richardson and Jason Kelly, both making their Scotland debuts.

Andrews said: “It is a fantastic achievement for Metro to have four runners in the international. The other three are a class above me, but I can’t wait to see us all on the starting line.

“I hope my leg is OK. I damaged it around 13-14 weeks ago and a scan revealed tendonitis in the hamstring. I had three-four weeks off training, but I built up gradually again and I’ve been doing 100-150k per week.

“I still struggle to run pain-free, which is very frustrating. Given the situation, I think a time of 7:30-7:45 is achievable, but we’ll just have to see how it goes. If I finish with a smile that will be good news.”

In 2020, Andrews was twice awarded Great Britain vests for virtual races as most major international fixtures were cancelled because of the pandemic.

He was also selected to represent Northern Ireland in the Anglo-Celtic Plate which was originally scheduled for May 2020.

Finally, he is now getting his chance to compete internationally for the first time.

He said: “It has been a 15-month wait and I’m really looking forward to pulling on the Northern Ireland vest.”

Andrews admits, however, that 100k is at the lower end of his ultra-distance comfort zone, as he prefers 24 hour races.

He said: “I’m not so keen on the 100k distance. I was selected on the basis of the first 100k I ran during a 24-hour race in France in 2019.

“In 24-hour races you can just keep running at a relatively slower pace and eating when you need to. The 100k is much more intense.”

Meanwhile, Berlin-based Forres runner Nikki Johnstone has withdrawn from the Scotland squad after being unable to get back to full fitness following surgery on a groin injury. The 37-year-old was to have made his international debut.

He said: “Sadly, for the second year in a row I will miss my first Scotland vest. Fingers crossed for 2022.”

Inverness’ Megan Keith strolls to 5,000m victory for Scotland U20s side

Megan Keith came within a few strides of scoring a notable overall win when representing the Scotland under-20 side in the women’s 5,000m at the Manchester international track and field meeting.

In a highly competitive race featuring a mix of senior and junior age group runners, the 19-year-old Inverness Harriers member was timed at 16min 10.36secs when finishing a close second behind Welsh runner Beth Kidger, who sprinted to victory in 16:09.86. Hannah Irwin (Northern Ireland) was third in 16:11.27.

Keith was, however, a clear winner of the under-20 division of the race and scored maximum points for her team.

Her Inverness clubmate Rachel MacLennan, making her Scotland junior debut, was third in the under-20s hammer with a throw of 51.19m.

Nairn’s Will Hodi, the Scottish decathlon champion, was third in the under-20’s men’s triple jump with a clearance of 13.98m.

Meanwhile, two veteran athletes with 13 wins between them, have signed up for the 25th anniversary Tap O’Noth hill race at Rhynie on Sunday.

Veronique Oldham (Cosmic Hillbashers) won the women’s division of the race when it was last held, in 2019, and she has a further seven victories to her name, the first coming in 2008.

Ruth Mackenzie (Deeside Runners) will once again be in the line-up, having won five times between 2002 and 2007.

Hayden Lorimer (Hunters Bog Trotters), the 2004 men’s champion, and the 2006 winner Jason Williamson (Cosmic Hillbashers), also plan to take part in the 7.5km race which includes 390m of ascent.

No entries can be accepted on the day.

Memorial to Daviot-raised mountain runner Chris Smith to be unveiled

A memorial honouring the life of Great Britain mountain running international Chris Smith is to be unveiled at Daviot in Aberdeenshire next weekend when a 5k race will also be held in his name.

The long-time Aberdeen AAC member, was raised at Daviot and attended Inverurie Academy before moving to London where he joined Thames Valley Harriers.

He died while out on a training run in the Perthshire hills last October.

Friends subsequently launched a fund-raising campaign to create a lasting memorial in his hometown and over £7,000 was pledged.

Now due to their efforts, the old pump house in the grounds of Daviot House has been renovated, transforming it into a place of reflection and remembrance with a new seating area and a plaque celebrating Smith’s legacy.

The memorial will be unveiled on Saturday August 28 after a 5k adults race and shorter junior races organised by Daviot Community Trust with help from Garioch Road Runners. Smith’s father Mike was a founding member of the Garioch club.

Proceeds from the run will be donated to the Chris Smith Memorial Fund – a charity set up by Smith’s family to help promising young athletes through both outreach work and established athletics programmes.

Limited places are available in the 5k with entries closing on Thursday August 26. No entries can be accepted on the day.

Competitors are coming from the length and breadth of the country with representation from Thames Valley Harriers, Cambridge and Coleridge AC, Wycombe Phoenix, as well as most north-east clubs.

Entries can be made at www.entrycentral.com