Turriff’s Conner Morrison targeting ‘best swim’ and place in SB14 100m breastroke final at Tokyo Paralympics

Turriff’s Conner Morrison is capable of mixing it with the world’s best and reaching the SB14 100m breastroke final at the Tokyo Paralympics.

That’s the view of his coach Gregor McMillan ahead of the 24-year-old taking to the pool for his heat in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Despite being a European silver medallist in the event, Morrison’s entry time of 1:07.93 for Tokyo is more than three seconds down on fellow heat one athlete Jake Michel, of Australia (1:04.35).

Meanwhile, in heat two, Japan’s Naohide Yamaguchi (1:04.00) and fellow Brit Scot Quinn (1:05.28) are also look very strong in what is a talent-stacked event.

As a result, McMillan says Aberdeenshire’s Morrison will be aiming to use heat one (scheduled for 1.15am GMT) to produce his “best swim” , which will hopefully be enough to land what would be an impressive place in a high-quality Paralympic final (scheduled to take place at 8.21am).

McMillan said: “He is looking in great condition.

“It’s an exciting race – it’s short, sharp and there’s a quality field. So it’s about making sure Conner is up and ready for the heats, and delivers a best time.

“For Conner, the mentality we’ve talked about is that progressing through to the final isn’t going to be easy and it’s going to be about seeing almost his ‘medal’ as delivering his best swim in the morning.

“He’s progressed, he’s had a week to get himself ready and he’s very much in the best shape for doing that.”

Explaining the strength of SB14 100m breaststroke competition facing Paralympic debutant Morrison, McMillan – who believes his University of Aberdeen Performance Swim Team athlete does have the ability to make the top eight – added: “You’re probably looking at six guys who are all in the mix for medals, and that then makes it really tight to even make the top eight for a final.

“But Conner’s got the capabilities of doing that and has just got to get himself physically sharp, so he’s up and alert for the morning swim, and just complete the race as strongly as he can and to the best of his ability.”

One thing which isn’t in doubt is Morrison’s self-belief, according to McMillan, who has previously spoken of how Morrison has matured during a year-and-a-half where Aberdeen Aquatics Centre was off-limits due to the Covid pandemic.

The coach said: “Previously he’s been a little bit unsure of his ability to deliver, but – with everything he’s gone through over the last 12 months – he’s appreciative of the environment he’s in and he’s ready to go.

“I’ve not seen that side of him too often.”

Aberdeen’s S9 400m freestyle bronze medallist Toni Shaw will also swim in the 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday, with the race scheduled for 10.32am.