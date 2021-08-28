Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Other sports

Turriff’s Conner Morrison targeting ‘best swim’ and place in SB14 100m breastroke final at Tokyo Paralympics

By Ryan Cryle
August 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Conner Morrison at Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre.
Turriff’s Conner Morrison is capable of mixing it with the world’s best and reaching the SB14 100m breastroke final at the Tokyo Paralympics.

That’s the view of his coach Gregor McMillan ahead of the 24-year-old taking to the pool for his heat in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Despite being a European silver medallist in the event, Morrison’s entry time of 1:07.93 for Tokyo is more than three seconds down on fellow heat one athlete Jake Michel, of Australia (1:04.35).

Meanwhile, in heat two, Japan’s Naohide Yamaguchi (1:04.00) and fellow Brit Scot Quinn (1:05.28) are also look very strong in what is a talent-stacked event.

As a result, McMillan says Aberdeenshire’s Morrison will be aiming to use heat one (scheduled for 1.15am GMT) to produce his “best swim” , which will hopefully be enough to land what would be an impressive place in a high-quality Paralympic final (scheduled to take place at 8.21am).

McMillan said: “He is looking in great condition.

“It’s an exciting race – it’s short, sharp and there’s a quality field. So it’s about making sure Conner is up and ready for the heats, and delivers a best time.

“For Conner, the mentality we’ve talked about is that progressing through to the final isn’t going to be easy and it’s going to be about seeing almost his ‘medal’ as delivering his best swim in the morning.

“He’s progressed, he’s had a week to get himself ready and he’s very much in the best shape for doing that.”

Explaining the strength of SB14 100m breaststroke competition facing Paralympic debutant Morrison, McMillan – who believes his University of Aberdeen Performance Swim Team athlete does have the ability to make the top eight – added: “You’re probably looking at six guys who are all in the mix for medals, and that then makes it really tight to even make the top eight for a final.

“But Conner’s got the capabilities of doing that and has just got to get himself physically sharp, so he’s up and alert for the morning swim, and just complete the race as strongly as he can and to the best of his ability.”

One thing which isn’t in doubt is Morrison’s self-belief, according to McMillan, who has previously spoken of how Morrison has matured during a year-and-a-half where Aberdeen Aquatics Centre was off-limits due to the Covid pandemic.

The coach said: “Previously he’s been a little bit unsure of his ability to deliver, but – with everything he’s gone through over the last 12 months – he’s appreciative of the environment he’s in and he’s ready to go.

“I’ve not seen that side of him too often.”

Aberdeen’s S9 400m freestyle bronze medallist Toni Shaw will also swim in the 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday, with the race scheduled for 10.32am.

 

