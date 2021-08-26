Shinty: International Mark MacDonald’s return gives Kinlochshiel huge boost ahead of Camanachd Cup semi-final with Kyles Athletic

International defender Mark MacDonald has given a big boost to Kinlochshiel’s hopes of reaching their first-ever Camanachd Cup final.

MacDonald – out for three months with knee trouble which was feared would end his season – returns to the Wester Ross lineup for Saturday’s semi-final against Kyles Athletic at Taynuilt, live on BBC Alba (4.10 pm).

“Mark is ready to return at just the right time”, revealed manager Johnston Gill. “He’ll probably start on the bench, but having his quality back is quite a relief as we try to make history.”

Fellow Scotland star Conor Cormack, recently back from a broken hand, has a hamstring issue, but will be OK to play.

Shiel hope it will be third time lucky. They have reached this stage twice previously, losing in 2012 and 2016 to Inveraray and Newtonmore respectively.

Kyles, by contrast, are 21-time winners of the trophy and 22-time runners-up – but they have an injury concern in the form of Neil MacVicar, the former Skye player, who came off in last Saturday’s Macaulay Cup final defeat to Kingussie.

“Neil has a tight hamstring and it’ll be a late decision on his fitness”, said manager Robert Baxter.

“Donald Irvine, who made his comeback last week, isn’t available for this tie as he is working a shift as a doctor in an Aberdeen hospital. But he’s assured me he’ll help us out when he can for the rest of the season.

“Three errors killed us in the Macaulay final, but we played well enough and have had two good training sessions this week, so we’re up for it.”

Kinlochshiel boss Gill said: “Kyles have a great Camanachd Cup tradition, but they seemed to run out of steam last weekend.

“It would be a huge lift for Wester Ross if we reached this final and we’re confident enough in our own ability.”

Lovat, who face Kingussie next weekend in the other semi-final, have a clean bill of health for their delayed Cottages.com MacTavish Cup first round tie with Glen Urquhart at Kiltarlity. Glen have been in indifferent form, but talented brothers Fergus and Finlay Robertson will help their bid to cause an upset.

Covid-19 has put paid to both Alvance BA Balliemore Cup semi-finals and they will be played at Ballachulish next Saturday, with Skye v Inveraray at noon and Beauly v Bute at 3pm.

The Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup is now Oban Camanachd’s last hope of a trophy this year and they face Ballachulish in the quarter-final at Jubilee Park.

In the Mowi Senior League, new Lochaber manager Danny Delaney takes his side to Fort William for his first derby duel, Newtonmore host Caberfeidh, while Kingussie visit Beauly. Still looking for their first win, Aberdour head for Glasgow Mid Argyll.