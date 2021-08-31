Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Other sports

Inverness boxer George Stewart showed same early talent as Commonwealth bronze winner Andrew Young

By Paul Chalk
August 31, 2021, 11:45 am
Inverness City ABC boxer George Stewart is turning professional.
Inverness City ABC boxer George Stewart is turning professional.

Inverness City boxer George Stewart has a similar natural ability to Commonwealth Games medalist Andrew Young.

That’s the view of the club’s head coach Laurie Redfern as the 19-year-old gets set to turn professional in the coming months.

Hot on the heels of Calum Turnbull announcing he’s stepping up from the amateurs, Stewart is the next in line to turn his attention to making a living from the sport.

Redfern, who has produced a string of national champions throughout the decades, doesn’t like comparing anyone to heavyweight Young, who returned from the 2002 Games with a bronze in the bag.

Andrew Young, who won a Commonwealth bronze medal in 2002.

However, he feels that in terms of the skills and talent shown from a young age, Stewart, who is set to go at 60-kilos, is right up there ability-wise.

He said: “As a coach, in any sport, you’re looking for natural talent and George has been gifted from the start. He had his first contest when he was 11.

“In terms just of natural ability, out of all the boxers I have had, he’s the closest I’ve had to (2002 Commonwealth bronze medalist, heavyweight) Andrew Young. There are obviously totally different weights, but I mean in terms of natural ability.”

Fine margins in split decision defeats

Stewart, who comes from a boxing family, has demonstrated a willingness to bounce back from any defeats and that stands him in good stead for the challenges ahead.

Redfern added: “He’s now 19 and throughout that time he’s had more than 40 bouts.

“He’s lost 11 times, but eight of those were by split decisions, so it came down to fine margins. They were always good fights and I have never seen him outclassed. There’s not a mark on him, he’s come through the years well.

George Stewart, as an 11-year-old, showed natural boxing ability from the start.

“I often argued split decisions when they went against him away from home. You’re never going to get a decision, but I always liked how he just accepted it, shrugged his shoulder and said ‘that’s the way it goes’.

“He’s popular with many ex-boxers as well, including professionals, especially the McAllisters in Aberdeen. They have always admired him for his entertainment.

“Not long ago, Dundee Boxing Club asked me if George could team up with them to box against England. He did that and he won, so they were delighted.

“In our last club show at the Ironworks in Inverness in May 2019, which is his favourite venue where he grew up within as a boxer, he beat the reigning Scottish champion at his weight, Billy Miller.

“(Manager) Stevie McGuire, who George is with, brought Billy up to Inverness and it was a terrific contest. Billy is turning pro as well and they will be sparring together as well, which is good.

“His older brothers won the Novice Championship and Intermediate titles. They have opted to concentrate on their trades at work, but George is decided to take the gamble now and go professional.”

Ironworks planned for debut bow

The Ironworks has been a brilliant base for the Inverness club over the year and Stewart has excelled in the gladiatorial arena.

If given the green light, Redfern will go for lining home a home pro debut at the Academy Street venue.

George Stewart competing at the Ironworks in 2016.

He said: “I would really like his professional debut to be in the Ironworks. That’s where it all started for him as a boy, so if he could make his debut there and have as many bouts as we can there that would be great, not just for George but for the Inverness public.”

One of the highlights in Stewart’s rise up the ladder came two years ago when he represented Scotland.

Redfern said: “Towards the end of 2019, he went to fight in Cyprus (in the International Box Cup) and, after winning his semi-final, he met a really strong Russian opponent who he beat 3-0, which was fantastic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]