Shinty: Kyles Athletic attacker Thomas Whyte will not play again this season after breaking leg in defeat to Kinlochshiel

By Bill McAllister
August 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Kyles' Thomas Whyte has suffered a serious leg injury.
An X-ray has revealed Kyles Athletic attacker Thomas Whyte sustained a leg fracture in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final defeat.

The 32-year-old firefighter, twin brother of goalkeeper John Whyte, will not play again this season and is considering his future.

Kyles manager Robert Baxter revealed yesterday: “Thomas has called me to say the X-ray has shown a break just above his ankle, in a similar place to that suffered by young full-back George Thomson a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s a great pity for Thomas, who told me it’s the worst injury crisis the club has had in his playing career. He’s our fifth player to have serious injury trouble in a matter of weeks.

“Scott Macdonald is to have surgery on a wrist problem in the next fortnight.”

Shinty: Kinlochshiel defeat Kyles Athletic 2-0 to reach first Camanachd Cup final

Balliemore Cup final postponed with both semis still to take place

Meanwhile, the Alvance BA Balliemore Cup Final, due on Saturday week at Fort William, has been postponed till October 2.

This follows the semi finals – Skye v Inveraray and Beauly v Bute – being postponed two weekends running due to Covid-19.

Camanachd Association fixtures chief Astie Cameron said: “The semis are due at Ballachulish this weekend and we felt it was unfair to schedule the final the following week, so it’s being deferred.”

Cameron also indicated that the HIS Sutherland Cup Final will now be played on October 16, with Blairbeg Park, Drumnadrochit selected as the venue.

The final trophy of the season, the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final at Inverness, will not be played until October 23.

“Scheduling has been a nightmare due to Covid call-offs, but it’s encouraging that so much shinty is actually being played”, said Mr Cameron.

