Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw narrowly misses out on second Paralympic medal in S9 100m freestyle

By Ryan Cryle
August 31, 2021, 11:33 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 11:34 am
Great Britain's Toni Shaw.
Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw has narrowly missed out on a second Paralympics medal in pool, finishing fourth in the s9 100m freestyle in Tokyo.

Shaw, 18, took bronze in last week’s 400m freestyle event, however, she was beaten by New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe (1:02.37), Spain’s Sarai Gascon (1:02.77) and Brazil’s Mariana Ribeiro (1:03.39) in this morning’s 100m free final.

University of Aberdeen Performance Swim Team athlete Shaw is the British record holder in the 100m free, having previously swam 1:03.00 when winning bronze at the 2019 World Para-swimming Championships, but she could only manage 1:03.49 in Japan.

Shaw had managed 1:03.59 in her heat earlier in the day to finish second behind Ribeiro, with her fellow medal-winners Pascoe and Gascon victorious in the other two qualifiers.

After the final, Shaw – who will close out her debut Paralympics in Thursday’s S9 100m butterfly – said: “Nobody likes to come fourth, but it’s such a competitive race. To make it through to the final and come fourth, I’m still really happy, but a bit disappointed – it is what it is.

“It was quite a good time. I’ve been mostly training for the 400, so knew after that it was going to be difficult going down to a sprint event. It was ok.”

