Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh optimistic for future of Scottish women’s golf

Aberdeen golfer Gemma Dryburgh believes the future is bright for women’s golf in Scotland.

The 28-year-old, who is based in Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, is impressed by the emerging talent from the home of golf.

Louise Duncan has enjoyed an incredible 2021 after following up her win at the Women’s Amateur at Kilmarnock (Barrassie) with a top 10 finish at the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

She was one of two Scots in the Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team beaten by the USA at Conwy Golf Club in Wales last month.

Hannah Darling, the 2021 Girls Amateur champion, was also selected and Dryburgh reckons it won’t be long before both girls are impressing in the pro ranks.

She said: “It feels like women’s golf in Scotland is in a good place.

“We had a few years where it felt like there wasn’t really anyone coming through, but now we have players such as Hannah Darling doing very well.

“Louise Duncan had a great result at Carnoustie in the Women’s Open and she also won the Women’s Amateur earlier this year.

“Hannah won the Girls’ Amateur Championship, so we are producing young golfers and they will hopefully be coming on tour soon.

“Louise is 21 and it will be good to have some young players on the tour.

“It would also be nice to have some more Scots in America on the LPGA Tour too.”

Dryburgh missed the cut at the Women’s Open at Carnoustie, but felt she could take positives from playing in the major.

She said: “I was unfortunate not to do a bit better at The Open, but it was still a great experience.

“I really enjoyed playing Carnoustie and it was only my second Open.

“I am still getting used to playing in those big events.

“My family were able to watch, which was really special. I have a bit of a link to Carnoustie because my grandparents used to live there.

“It was nice to go back as it reminded me of my childhood.

“I think I paid the course too much respect. I expected a really tough week, but it was actually quite benign conditions.

“I was quite happy with how I played over the last 27 holes, but the front nine on the Thursday messed me up.”

Dryburgh, who is teeing up in next week’s Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour, is hoping to secure full playing rights on the tour over the closing stretch of the season.

She said: “I’m going back to America for a few LPGA events.

“There are four events left and I’m not sure if I will get in them all, but if I don’t then I will play the Monday qualifier and try to get in that way.

“I should get into at least two, but hopefully three.

“Depending on how I get on in those events will determine whether or not I have to do Q Series in December.

“I have been waiting a couple of years to improve my status over there, because I haven’t had a very good number of starts this year.

“There was no Q Series last year so I have been dying to improve that and hopefully get a full season next year.

“I’m really happy with how my game is trending.

“I took a lot of confidence from the ISPS World Invitational in Northern Ireland (where she finished tied 17th having been tied for the lead on the opening day). I made lots of birdies in that opening round and I feel like I have more rounds like that in me.

“I’m hitting the ball longer and I feel I am playing well, so hopefully that is reflected in my upcoming results.”