Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Other sports

Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham wins second silver at the Tokyo Paralympics

By Danny Law
September 2, 2021, 7:11 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 3:49 pm
Fin Graham celebrates with his silver medal on the podium.
Fin Graham celebrates with his silver medal on the podium.

Strathpeffer paracyclist Fin Graham was thrilled after winning a second silver medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old, making his debut at the Games, finished second behind GB teammate Ben Watson in the men’s cycling C1-C3 road race with Jaco van Gass juts missing out on a medal and finishing fifth.

Graham completed the 79.2km course in 2:05:43, one minute and 20 seconds behind Watson and five minutes and 23 seconds in front of Frenchman Alexandre Leaute.

It was Graham’s second medal of the Paralympics after winning silver in the 3000m individual pursuit.

Ben Watson of Great Britain (gold), Fin Graham (silver) and Alexandre Léauté of France (bronze) on the podium.

He narrowly missed out on another medal in the C3 time trial by three seconds on Tuesday.

He said: “With three of us in the race we knew we could control it and the goal was just for one of us to get the win, there was no specific person we had in mind.

“Ben got away and we let the gap grow and then I just gave it a bit of a go at the end – he was far too strong to catch.

“We’re gutted to miss the 1-2-3 but gold and silver is pretty nice.

“Paris is just three years away and we build towards that straightaway. Being in this amazing squad just drives you to do the same, it really helps with motivation.”

Meanwhile, Dame Sarah Storey made history by becoming Great Britain’s outright most successful Paralympian after powering back to claim the 17th gold of her glittering career at Tokyo 2020.

Cycling star Storey trailed veteran German Kerstin Brachtendorf by 75 seconds at one stage of the C4-5 road race at the rain-soaked Fuji International Speedway but underlined her class to snatch glory in a finishing time of 2:21:51.

Fellow Briton Crystal Lane-Wright picked up her third silver of the Games by crossing the line seven seconds off the pace, with France’s Marie Patouillet completing the podium in 2:23:49.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal