Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham wins second silver at the Tokyo Paralympics

Strathpeffer paracyclist Fin Graham was thrilled after winning a second silver medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old, making his debut at the Games, finished second behind GB teammate Ben Watson in the men’s cycling C1-C3 road race with Jaco van Gass juts missing out on a medal and finishing fifth.

Graham completed the 79.2km course in 2:05:43, one minute and 20 seconds behind Watson and five minutes and 23 seconds in front of Frenchman Alexandre Leaute.

It was Graham’s second medal of the Paralympics after winning silver in the 3000m individual pursuit.

He narrowly missed out on another medal in the C3 time trial by three seconds on Tuesday.

He said: “With three of us in the race we knew we could control it and the goal was just for one of us to get the win, there was no specific person we had in mind.

“Ben got away and we let the gap grow and then I just gave it a bit of a go at the end – he was far too strong to catch.

“We’re gutted to miss the 1-2-3 but gold and silver is pretty nice.

“Paris is just three years away and we build towards that straightaway. Being in this amazing squad just drives you to do the same, it really helps with motivation.”

Meanwhile, Dame Sarah Storey made history by becoming Great Britain’s outright most successful Paralympian after powering back to claim the 17th gold of her glittering career at Tokyo 2020.

🥈 Silver 🥈 Strathpeffer's Fin Graham wins silver in the men's C3 road race, his second silver on his debut games! 💫#Tokyo2020 | #MakeAmazingHappen pic.twitter.com/P3bJuzvO8i — UK Sport (@uk_sport) September 2, 2021

Cycling star Storey trailed veteran German Kerstin Brachtendorf by 75 seconds at one stage of the C4-5 road race at the rain-soaked Fuji International Speedway but underlined her class to snatch glory in a finishing time of 2:21:51.

Fellow Briton Crystal Lane-Wright picked up her third silver of the Games by crossing the line seven seconds off the pace, with France’s Marie Patouillet completing the podium in 2:23:49.