Shinty: Injury boost for Kingussie ahead of Camanachd Cup semi-final against Lovat

Valiant veteran Lee Bain’s successful fitness fight is a boost to Kingussie as they bid to avoid Lovat’s dangerous tripwire in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final at Fort William.

But the Kiltarlity men reckon a shock home defeat to Glen Urquhart last weekend can be the ideal spur to becoming the first team to beat Kingussie since pre-Covid times in 2019.

Former international Bain has been plagued by a calf muscle problem this year, but the 33-year-old defender is on the mend.

Kings manager John Gibson said: “Lee’s back in full training this week and working hard so he’s in our squad.

“His experience and strength can be important to us over the next few weeks.

“Lee’s a big-game player and his recovery has come just at the right time for us.”

Bain is set to be an impact player from the bench as Kings bid to reach their 37th Camanachd Cup final, having won the trophy 23 times.

Mainland the only absentee for Lovat

Lovat are also at full strength apart from Martin Mainland, who is recovering from hand surgery and unlikely to play again this season.

Co-manager Jamie Matheson said: “Losing to Glen was a real shock to our system after playing so well in the previous six weeks.

“That’s perhaps just the wake-up call we need before facing a team of Kingussie’s calibre. It’s a reminder we need to be fully focused if we’re to reach the final.

“Fraser Heath’s pace and goals give us a big threat while Lorne MacKay, our oldest player at 34 later this year, has been really firing on all cylinders, so we’re in good heart and I don’t think it would be seen as a major upset if we win at An Aird.”

The 2015 cup winners know it is crucial that they hold in check the free-scoring Kings attack, with James Falconer leading the way on 15 goals.

International goalkeeper Stuart Macdonald skippers Lovat and is supported by a solid back line of Daniel Grieve, Craig Mainland, Danny Kelly and comeback man Scott Mackenzie.

The duel to settle who faces Kinlochshiel in the final is screened live on BBC Alba at 4.10 pm.

Cup action takes centre stage

Shiel, meanwhile, head for Cannich to take on Strathglass in their Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final and Penri Jones carries the home threat.

The Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup is now Kyles Athletic’s last chance of silverware this season and they should be too strong for winless Aberdour in Fife.

Ballachulish hosts both the delayed Alvance BA Balliemore Cup semi-finals with 2014 winners Skye facing Inveraray, winners 20 years ago, at noon followed at 3pm by 2015 champs Beauly against Bute, who lifted the trophy eight years ago.

In Mowi Senior League action, Fort William welcome back Alex Macmillan from injury and Sean Cameron from working in Uist for their derby duel with Kilmallie at Caol.

Lochaber, improving after a sticky start, have Barry MacDonald and Ben Delaney in fine form for their visit to Glen Urquhart, who are seeking to build on their success over Lovat. Oban Camanachd play host to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

In the HIS Sutherland Cup, holders Lochside Rovers are at home to Kinlochshiel colts in a quarter-final, while ex-Newtonmore man David Maclean lines up for Beauly against his former team at Braeview Park.