Athletics: In-form Kirsty Law believes there is more to come after breaking 60m target

These are exciting times for Great Britain international discus thrower Kirsty Law who is in such good form that she doesn’t want her season to end.

The Inverness Harriers club member, who comes from the Black Isle and is now based in Loughborough, reached another landmark last weekend when throwing 60.13m at a British women’s league meeting in Liverpool.

The 13-time Scottish champion has now improved her personal best on nine occasions during a busy campaign in which she has competed in 30 meetings – more than in any other year during her long and successful career.

Law is back in action at Břeclav in the Czech Republic on Sunday and believes another big throw is possible.

She said: “Breaking 60m has been a long-time objective but I feel there’s still more to come. The conditions weren’t all that great in Liverpool and it wasn’t a very competitive field.

“So, this weekend gives me another opportunity to throw further. I’m in the best shape ever, so it’s a shame the season is ending. I feel like I want it to continue.”

Can't tell you how happy I am, finally a pb after 8 years and British Champion.

Loads more to come 💪🏻 https://t.co/tT2VWeaxMF — Kirsty Law (@Kirstylawdiscus) September 4, 2020

Law may fit in one final competition, in Surrey next Wednesday, before turning her thoughts to a series of major targets for 2022.

She said: “Next year we have the world and European championships, and the Commonwealth Games. I’d like to do all three.

“I really want to get as close as possible to a medal in the Commonwealth Games. At Gold Coast in 2018, a throw of 60.41m got silver and 57.43m got bronze, so I feel it’s within my capabilities.”

Law, who is a nurse at a high security psychiatric hospital, plans to reduce her working hours to help achieve her goals.

She said: “I’ve spoken with my boss about that and we’ve worked things out. Ideally I’d like to get some sponsorship to help, but even if I can’t get anything, I’m still doing it.

“I want to spend as much time as possible with my coach, Zane Duquemin, as that makes a big difference.

“He is based in Doha so I plan to go out there for three weeks in November and go back again for a few weeks in January.

“It’s no coincidence that every time I’ve been able to see him this year, I’ve thrown a PB.

“He can watch me throw via Zoom, which is better than nothing, but you can miss things as he can only see me from one angle.

“When he’s there in person he picks up so much more and he can demonstrate technical things to me.”

If all goes well over the winter, Law aims to open her 2022 season in the United States.

She said: “I’d like to go there for five or six weeks and get a big throw under my belt early on.”

Griffin ready for international duty

Sam Griffin leads a strong Scotland team competing in the junior home countries hill running international at Newcastle, County Down, Northern Ireland tomorrow.

The Aberdeen AAC runner earned his place after winning the under-20 men’s race at the team trials near Peebles last month. Griffin is joined in the under-20 side by Euan Rollo (Inverness Harriers).

North athletes Beth Urquhart (Moray Road Runners) and Katie Slimon (Highland Hill Runners) are in the Scotland under-17 women’s team.

Meanwhile Andy Douglas (North Highland Harriers) has been selected to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the world trail running championships 40k race.

The event was scheduled to take place at Chiang Mai, Thailand in November but has been postponed until 2022 with a February date likely to be confirmed soon.

Douglas, who has been a member of the successful British mountain running team for many years, earned his latest selection after finishing second in the trials at the Scafell Pike marathon in the Lake District.

The Edinburgh-based runner,who is from Halkirk in Caithness,suffered some cuts and bruises after falling in but still completed the course in 3hr 35min 1sec. Tom Adams (Ilkley Harriers) won in 3:32:30.

Douglas and Adams will be joined on the team for Thailand by Norway-based Jon Albon who narrowly defeated Banchory’s Robbie Simpson in last week’s CCC 56k race at the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc running festival.

Albon won the World trail running championships in 2019 and was fourth in the World long distance mountain running championships later that year.

One of the north east’s most popular hill races returns to the fixture list later in the month.

The 31st Bennachie race, last held in 2019, is to go ahead on Sunday September 26. Entries will open soon.

Milne sets sights on 100-mile barrier

Sarah Milne is aiming to crack the 100 miles barrier when she competes in the Glenmore 24 hour race near Aviemore this weekend.

The 27-year-old Aberdeen runner tuned up for the challenge by winning the women’s division of the John Lucas Memorial 46 mile race at Strathaven last month.

Now Milne is focused on what will be the longest race she has attempted since catching the bug for ultra-distance running a couple of years ago.

She said: “I feel more confident following my John Lucas run and I feel I’m capable of reaching 100 miles which would be quite an achievement.

“It’s not just about the training, it’s also about getting the nutrition right. I’ve taken advice from a lot of ultra runners about this but it seems to be a bit of trial and error. What works for one person doesn’t for another. So, I hope I get it right.

“My plan is to keep going throughout the 24 hours. Some people stop for a one hour sleep, but I don’t think I could do that.

“We will be running on a four-mile trail loop which has a long uphill and downhill section. That’s good because it will break things up a bit rather than running on the flat all the time.”

Milne has some previous experience of the event, having competed in the 12-hour race two years ago when she completed 60 miles and finished second woman and eighth overall.

Meanwhile, Metro Aberdeen’s Dave More is recovering from completing 167 miles to finish fifth in the Gloucester 48 hours track race.