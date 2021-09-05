Shinty: Lovat captain hails team effort after stunning Kingussie to earn Camanachd Cup final spot

Lovat captain and goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald wants his team to retain their drive and determination when they face Kinlochshiel at Oban on September 18 in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final.

MacDonald, who is also the Scotland skipper, was hugely impressed by his team’s attitude in inflicting Kingussie’s first defeat of the season in a thrilling semi-final at Fort William.

Plumbing engineer MacDonald, who played his part in the Kiltarlity club’s defence in their 3-2 win, said: “We knew Kingussie would take a bit of beating but every single player put in a tremendous shift and that’s what was needed.

“If we play with the same energy and application in the final, then it’ll stand us in good stead.

“We beat Kinlochshiel in the Macaulay Cup quarter-final but they’re a strong, hard outfit and being in their first-ever Camanachd final will have them really geared up for the occasion.

“Kingussie and Kinlochshiel have been the two teams of the season. We’ve beaten one and now our sights are set on the other.

“This will be our fourth Camanachd final in five seasons, quite an achievement for a club from a small community.

“Oban’s our lucky ground, it was where we beat Kyles in the 2015 final, and we’ll take a huge support to Mossfield Park.”

MacDonald praised his defence for standing firm against the Kingussie fightback, but also singled out first-season manager Jamie Matheson.

He said: “Jamie’s done really well, he knows how to speak to players and he’s not afraid to change things. His switches paid off to book our final spot.”

Lovat, runners up in the 2017 and 2018 finals, will step up training in the next two weeks, revealed manager Matheson.

He said: “There were a few tired legs in the closing stages of the semi-final and we’ll focus on fitness now to be ready for Kinlochshiel.

“It was a terrific team performance but I have to single out two-goal Fraser Heath, who’s been our best player this season, and Stuart, the best goalkeeper in shinty, who pulled off incredible saves. Our back four were also superb.”

Lovat must now wait for a fitness check on Scott Mackenzie, who came off early in the second half after a blow to his hand.

Former Glen Urquhart raider Heath won the man of the match award and posed plenty of problems for Kingussie as well as holding the ball up to give his defenders a breather.

His early opener, which helped Lovat to settle and get into their stride, was pulled out of the air and fired spectacularly high into the net.

Marc MacLachlan added a second in 47 minutes, collecting a free hit to fire a low drive inside the far post.

Kingussie, who had only conceded four goals all season, were now up against it but responded with typical character. Savio Genini struck in 72 minutes with an excellent shot on the turn to give them hope.

But 90 seconds later it was 3-1, Heath’s smart low drive deceiving keeper Rory MacGregor at his far post. Genini, however, raised Kingussie spirits in 75 minutes when he controlled a high ball and lashed home his second goal.

Kingussie’s Robert Mabon and Calum Grant were booked as things grew feisty but Lovat stood firm under pressure to shatter The Dell men’s treble aspirations.

They won this cup in 1953 and again 62 years later, and now have a third triumph in their sights.

Kinlochshiel reach final four

Kinlochshiel, meanwhile, progressed to the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup semi final with a 3-1 win at Strathglass. Ally Nixon gave them an early lead and though Penri Jones equalised before half time, goals from Keith MacRae and Duncan Matheson early in the second half keeps the Wester Ross men in with a chance of two trophies.

Teenager Connor Kennedy hit a hat trick as Kyles Athletic reached the Celtic Society Cup semi finals with an 8-0 win over Aberdour at Silversands. Robbie Macleod hit a double with Roddy Macdonald, Innes Macdonald and Colin Macdonald completing their eightsome reel.

Skye are through to the Balliemore Cup final after edging out Inveraray 3-2 at Ballachulish.

Skilful veteran Sorley MacDonald was their two-goal hero. He scored the opener only for Campbell Watt to level just before the interval. James Pringle restored the islanders’ lead then MacDonald fired the clincher, with Watt pulling one back seven minutes from time.

But Kenny Macleod’s men must wait to find out who they meet as the other semi-final between Beauly and Bute was off due to Covid-19 in the Argyll men’s camp.

Glen Mackintosh, Newtonmore’s goalgrabbing hero of the 2019 Camanachd Cup final, scored four goals to take their second team into the HIS Sutherland Cup final – and then was sent off in the closing minutes.

Fraser Mackintosh, another with a hatful of Camanachd medals, was also on target as was young Brodie MacBean in the 6-2 win over Beauly at Strathpeffer. Euan McCormack and Leon MacLellan netted for the Greens.

Cup holders Lochside Rovers are in the semi-final after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Kinlochshiel.

Lewis Buchanan and Alex Macdonald put the Oban men in charge with a quick one-two late in the first half and though Stuart MacRae pulled one back in 74 minutes, Rovers held out.