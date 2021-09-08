Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

STEVE SCOTT: Royal Portrush has set the new standard for hosting the Open Championship

By Steve Scott
September 8, 2021, 1:01 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 2:14 pm
Record crowds at the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush.
Record crowds at the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush.

The moment Shane Lowry left the 18th green at Royal Portrush to begin what seemed like a month-long celebration of his Open win in 2019, the R&A began plotting a way to go back.

This a course that hadn’t had the championship in 60 years. This is the once-troubled province that seemed incapable of hosting events of this stature. Remarkably, it’s taken a mere two years for them to confirm they’re coming back.

2019 was a ‘gamechanger’

Champion Shane Lowry emerges from the crowd on the 18th in 2019.

Why? 2019 was an unprecedented success for the R&A, a proper ‘gamechanger’. It’s set the standard for what the Open Championship will be in the mid 21st century.

An all-ticket bumper crowd of 220,000 paying a minimum of £95 a day – probably over £100 by 2025. Merchandising flying off the shelves. Food and drink sales through the roof of the massive refreshment tents.

The willingness of the Northern Ireland Assembly – which, if you remember, was under a three-year suspension at the time – to roll over and do everything that was needed and more to make the Open feel welcome.

There’s ten venues in the pool but as a result of all this Portrush went straight to the top – or as near to the R&A’s home at St Andrews as is possible. It’s now the template for every other venue.

Reportedly, when the deal was signed off to bring Royal Portrush into the venue pool, it was for three editions of the championship. The first was such a success that it’s probably going way beyond that.

Scottish venues need to up their game

The Open is at St Andrews in 2022, Hoylake in 2023 and Royal Troon in 2024.

What does it mean for the other venues?  Well, those who have trailed in achieving the target audience of 200,000 – including Troon, Carnoustie, Muirfield and Turnberry in Scotland – need to get up to that number.

The new ticketing process will help Troon reach 200,000 for the week when the Open returns there in 2024. Carnoustie can probably make it as well, as can Muirfield, if the R&A finally confirm they’ll go back.

At Turnberry the largest crowd historically has been 120,000. It will surely never get close, even if the ownership changes.

Local authorities in Ayrshire, Angus and East Lothian now have to go as far as Portrush in accommodating the championship. And with every Open ploughing £100m or more into the local economy, there’s really no reason not to.

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: My stock-take of the 10 Open Championship venues that make up the R&A’s pool

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]