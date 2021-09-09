Shinty: Lovat player ‘devastated’ to miss Camanachd Cup final through suspension

Lovat dynamo Lorne MacKay has picked up a two-game suspension which will keep him out of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final against Kinlochshiel at Oban on Saturday week.

The news is a bombshell to the Kiltarlity club, seeking to win the trophy for the third time in 68 years.

The 31-year-old bricklayer, equally at home in midfield or the forward line, was booked for dissent in last weekend’s semi-final victory over Kingussie.

It was his first yellow card of the season, but it took him through the disciplinary points threshhold and triggered the ban.

Lovat, who have no fixture this weekend, cannot even try to bring forward matches because the suspension begins on September 18, the day of the final.

This year, we hope for as much excitement but a little less drama as @KinlochshielSC take on @LovatShintyClub at Mossfield, Oban. You can buy your tickets now using the link below! https://t.co/IDPTgY15gU — Shinty (@camanachd) September 7, 2021

Club president John MacRitchie said: “Lorne was devastated when he found out how costly his first booking since 2019 has turned out to be. That’s the way the system works and we’ve no right of appeal.

“Everyone at the club is absolutely gutted for him. It’s a terrible shame that he misses such a big occasion at this stage of his career. He’s been playing so well this season, which makes it particularly frustrating.

“Lorne’s misfortune opens the door for someone else to gain a unique opportunity.”

MacRitchie also confirmed that wing centre Scott Mackenzie is in plaster after breaking fingers against Kingussie and has no chance of making the final.

Referee appointed for cup final

Meanwhile, the Camanachd Association has appointed John Angus Gillies to referee the final – the first Skye man to handle the big game in recent decades.

John Angus, who played in Skye’s 1990 Camanachd Cup winning team, took up refereeing in 2009 and has been in charge of MacTavish Cup and Celtic Society Cup finals. He was selected as fourth official at the 2019 and 2017 Camanachd finals.