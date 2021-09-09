BMW PGA: Justin Rose makes a move on Day One at Wentworth and gets a Ryder Cup endorsement from Adam Scott

Adam Scott thinks his mate Justin Rose should be at Whistling Straits in two weeks’ time, and the experienced Englishman did little to disprove it at Wentworth.

Rose’s bogeyless five-under 67 has him sharing third in the BMW PGA Championship just behind Scott (65) and leader Kiradech Aphibarnrat (64).

Of the potential Ryder Cup contenders under the gaze of European captain Padraig Harrington, the hero of Gleneagles and Paris definitely took the biggest step forward on the first day.

Rose needs a win, but could get a wildcard

Harrington names his three wildcards at the culmination of the flagship tournament. Rose, like many here, can be one of the nine qualifiers but only if he wins outright. A wildcard might be a better option, although his Thursday round certainly did no harm.

Scott, for many years a neighbour of Rose in the Bahamas and his playing partner yesterday, certainly thinks his friend should be on the European team.

“I’d pick him because I’m his mate!” said the former Masters champion.

“But if he played four rounds like that you’d want him to be there. He’s world class, one of the best players of this generation. When the pressure’s on, he’s performed many times, whether it’s Ryder Cup or any other tournament.

“Major champion, a world number one, you’ve got something in you to be able to do that kind of stuff so I’m not surprised. It’s nice to see him play well.

“I have no idea what Padraig is thinking but he’d be happy seeing these guys with experience play well. It might make it more difficult for him, but that’s a good position to be in.”

‘A good start’ in his home event

Rose’s resume does not include a BMW PGA title, and as it’s basically his home tournament it’s definitely one he wants.

“A good start,” he said. “Obviously a good day. I had a sense the golf course was tricky, the greens pretty quick. To have a clean round, no bogeys out there, is a good effort out there.

“(The round) gives me the opportunity to sink my teeth in and focus on what I should be focusing on. I felt like all aspects of my game were pretty good, I managed my game well out there.”

Rose said he successfully shut out any thought of the Ryder Cup.

“I just enjoyed my round of golf,” he said. “It was a nice atmosphere to play in and the crowd came out in good numbers.”

Scott hasn’t played in this event since 2006, but just felt he should build on some good form.

“It’s lovely to be back,” he said. “People are saying they’ve never seen (Wentworth) in better shape and I’d have to agree, I think it’s fabulous.

“I felt I was playing well but didn’t have anything to play in the last couple of weeks. So this was a great opportunity to come and play a really good event, bring back good memories from early days in my career.”

Wiesberger rescues his chances

+3 through 6 holes. Fighting for a spot in the Ryder Cup @BWiesberger battles back.#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/FDOtHPrO7P — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 9, 2021

Those on the bubble of qualification did some decent work. Bernd Wiesberger can move into a qualifying place by finishing just 50th or better. He struggled on the front nine to three-over but salvaged the situation by finishing birdie-eagle for one-under.

Francesco Molinari, unbeatable in Paris three years ago, put himself in the conversation as well with a three-under 69 on a track where he’s a former champion.

But Victor Perez, who would have qualified quite comfortably if the Ryder Cup had been played as scheduled a year ago, looks to be struggling.

He needs a third place to qualify automatically, but toiled to an opening four-over 76.