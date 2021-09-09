GALLERY: Celebrities out in force at Royal Aberdeen in build-up to Paul Lawrie-hosted Scottish Senior Open

At $2 trillion, Aramco races Apple for world’s most valuable company Saudi Aramco is close to claiming the prized position of the world’s most valuable company from Apple.

Study to explore using Acorn to bag emissions from ExxonMobil’s Mossmorran site US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM – $61.62c) has upped its involvement in a key Aberdeenshire decarbonisation project.

European gas surges 60% in two days as EU sounds alarm European gas prices surged again, bringing their gains over just two days to 60%, as the impact of soaring energy costs rippled through equity and bond markets and the European Union sounded the alarm.