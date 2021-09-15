Hard laps in the pool key to Mark MacDonald of Kinlochshiel’s return for Camanachd Cup final

Kinlochshiel’s international full back Mark MacDonald, out for 10 weeks with a torn knee ligament, has swum his way to fitness to play in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

MacDonald is set to return to the starting line-up for the Wester Ross men’s first ever Camanachd final appearance.

By contrast, Lovat defender Danny Kelly is playing in the big game for the fourth time after returning to shinty when Ross County did not offer him a full-time contract.

MacDonald, a 30-year-old Inverness-based construction worker, said: “The tear has taken quite a while to heal but I’m relieved to have made it in time for the club’s biggest-ever fixture.

“A 20 minute runout against Strathglass is my only match practice in three months. When the physio wouldn’t allow me impact training, I did a great deal of swimming plus cycling and that improved my fitness. I’ve now ramped things up in full training and feel ready.

“I’d have hated to miss our historic game particularly as our supporters and everyone at the club are really buzzing about it.

“It would be good if we could copy Lovat, who ended a 62-year wait by making the 2015 final and this is their third appearance since then. I don’t want it to be a one-off for Kinlochshiel.”

Kelly, a 23-year-old plumber who lives in Kiltarlity, played in Lovat’s triumph six years ago – a year after stepping aside from shinty.

He said: “I played for Lovat while turning out for Ross County at age group level but when I reached their under-17s I focused on trying to win a full-time football contract.

“I’d been shinty training three nights a week and footy training three nights a week, and it was too much, so I took a break from shinty. But when the County contract didn’t come I was happy to rejoin Lovat and won the Camanachd Cup right away.

“This is my fourth final but we were gutted to lose to Newtonmore in 2017 and 2018, so our sights are set on a second winners medal.

“Our whole team is playing well but we know Shiel are strong in attack. I’ve moved from midfield to defence and have enjoyed playing alongside quality defenders like Craig Mainland, Callum Cruden and Daniel Grieve.”

MacDonald rates the 3-0 win at Oban Camanachd to win the Premiership title four years ago as his most memorable match and he hopes Mossfield will again be a happy place for the Reds.

He said: “Lovat gave a cracking performance to win their semi final, and there won’t be much between the teams but these opportunities don’t come along too often and we’re out to make the most of ours.

“We know how hard it’ll be but we’re confident in our own ability to get a result.”

Kelly said: “It’s a battle of two attacking teams and we both have goalgrabbers. We’ll miss the suspended Lorne MacKay and the injured Scott Mackenzie, but we’ve a good all-round strength and we’re ready for the challenge.”