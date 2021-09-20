Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Law: Easy to see why Americans are favourite at Whistling Straits but don’t write off experienced Europeans

By Danny Law
September 20, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 20, 2021, 11:58 am
Team USA's Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka and Team Europe's Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia on the 1st tee during the Fourballs match on day two of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris.
The Ryder Cup, one of the great sporting contests, is almost upon us and this one is difficult to call.

Europe have won seven of the last nine matches over a stretch of time where it could be argued the Americans possessed the much stronger pool of players.

But home advantage can often prove decisive and Whistling Straits will be set up in a way to suit Steve Stricker’s side.

It is no coincidence that six of the last seven Ryder Cup matches have been won by the home side with the only exception a miraculous comeback in Medinah in 2012.

Local knowledge and a partisan crowd may help the United States but Europe head into the match with the edge on experience which makes this tussle so tricky to predict.

Europe’s Justin Rose tees off on day one of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Paris.

Half of America’s 12-man side are rookies, while Padraig Harrington has packed his team with players who have been there and done it all before.

He has only three rookies in his team – Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger – while Lee Westwood is at the other end of the spectrum as he prepares to play in his 11th match.

Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, two of Harrington’s three picks, have played in nine and six previous matches respectively.

Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey have also been through the process plenty of times whereas Dustin Johnson is the only American to have made more than three appearances in the contest.

Experience could count for a lot but harmony in the dressing room will also be key.

Brooks Koepka has been struggling with a wrist injury in the build-up to the Ryder Cup.

The feud between Bryon DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has been an unwelcome distraction for the Americans as they gear up for the match.

Stricker has insisted the matter has been dealt with and will not affect team spirit at Whistling Straits.

Of course, the issue could have a positive impact on the American team if the pair can work together for the good of the team.

Would it be a massive shock to see DeChambeau and Koepka paired together at one stage? Possibly not – and if they delivered a point it would galvanise the American team and crowd.

Koepka may not be able to contribute as much to the American cause as he would like as a result of a recent wrist injury.

The strain meant he missed a two-day practice session at Whistling Straits organised by Stricker and Koepka’s comments in a recent interview with Golf Digest when he described team golf as “a bit odd” and “hectic” prompted some to question his commitment to the cause.

But if Stricker can get a tune out of Koepka then the Ryder Cup is likely to be staying on American soil.

While there are plenty of doubts over how the tension in the American camp will affect morale, there is no question which team is the stronger on paper.

Europe may boast the number one player in the world in Jon Rahm but the United States lay claim to eight of the world’s top 10 – the other player being South African Louis Oosthuizen.

Harrington and his side will relish going into the match as underdogs but the opening day will be crucial.

If the Americans build up a substantial lead after day one then there will likely be no stopping them.

If Europe get their noses in front then the fragile team spirit in the American camp will be in for a real test.

