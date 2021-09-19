Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Kinlochshiel bear roars as never before following historic Camanachd Cup triumph

By Bill McAllister
September 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
Kinlochshiel captain Keith MacRae lifts the Camanachd Cup.
Conor Cormack celebrated his 30th birthday in style on Sunday, nursing the Albert Smith man of the match medal, as Dornie was the focus of continued Wester Ross celebrations over Kinlochshiel’s historic Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup triumph.

Runrig, in their shinty tune, sang about “the Kinlochshiel bear coming down from the cave for the clash of the ash” and that bear roared at Oban, getting his fangs on the trophy for the first time in the 125th anniversary final.

When the club gained its first honour with a 1962 Sutherland Cup success, Ian “Dubh” Fraser was the hat-trick hero – and his grandson Jordan played his part in the Reds grabbing Camanachd glory.

A massive Wester Ross support made the trek to Mossfield to cheer them on to a 3-1 victory over gallant Lovat in the Argyll sunshine.

“It’s still sinking in”, said Cormack, son of Beauly and Scotland man Roger. “We went out and played like a band of brothers, everyone working for each other because we know one another so well.

Kinlochshiel man of the match Conor Cormack (left) against Fraser Heath (Lovat).

“We trained so hard for this one and it’s paid off. I think we’ve proved in the last five years or so that we’re a top team — and now we’ve taken the biggest step.”

Winning skipper Keith MacRae, clutching five-year-old daugher Mabel in one hand and the cup in the other, said: “The heat made it difficult on the pitch, but we wanted so much to win it.

“Now we’ve got that Camanachd winning feeling, we want it again. The more of these big games you win, the more prepared you are, which is why Newtonmore and Kingussie are such prolific winners.

“We can certainly kick on from here.”

The man from Kyle of Lochalsh earned himself the Freedom of Wester Ross with his matchwinning hat-trick, his first treble of the season.

MacRae, 34, was able to toast the cup with brothers Finlay, 36, and John, 30.

Kinlochshiel’s MacRae brothers, John, Keith and Finlay (left to right), with the Camanachd Cup.

Finlay shrugged off a knee injury to give an imperious display at full-back, but admitted: “I was in pain during the game, but it didn’t matter – it was all about helping the team take the cup home.”

Forward John added: “It’s great that the three of us picked up winners medals together – and the terrific support of our fans drove the team on.”

The only winners from further northwest were Skye in 1990, their solitary success, and this club from Kintail, Lochalsh and Glen Shiel are now determined their victory will not be a one-off.

Manager Johnston Gill said: “We don’t want to stop at one – there’s more Camanachd Cups in this team.

“Each player gave total commitment and I hope our older players will now stay on. The fact that we now have a good group of youngsters knocking at the door will keep them on their toes.”

Kinlochshiel manager Johnston Gill (left) celebrates the win with his bench.

Mark MacDonald, whose leg seemed to be held together by sticky tape, was immense in his first start for a couple of months, while 20-year-old Duncan Matheson was tireless at wing centre.

Sadly, attacker Ally Nixon failed to recover from a hamstring injury in time, but he contributed to Shiel getting there – and his elder brother Donald did play.

Lovat president John MacRitchie rightly said that his team “looked flat” in spells of their fourth Camanachd final in six years. They certainly didn’t play badly and had their chances.

How the Camanachd Cup final action unfolded

Kinlochshiel captain Keith MacRae scores the first goal, much to the delight of brother John.

With an assist from brother John, Keith MacRae gave opposing skipper Stuart MacDonald no chance with a high drive in 21 minutes and Shiel were pushing for another before Lovat rallied to equalise right on half-time with Greg Matheson’s fine shot on the turn.

Lovat looked menacing in the first 20 minutes of the second half and the tie was finely balanced until a goal out of nothing proved pivotal. The break of the ball caught out the Kiltarity defence and MacRae pounced to cleverly flick it over the keeper.

With key man Fraser Heath hobbling, Lovat were up against it, although Shiel keeper Josh Grant did well to scramble Matheson’s fine volley off his line.

In a tense finish, Donald Nixon’s free hit opened a chance for MacRae to fire home in off the post to spark unconfined joy among the Wester Ross masses.

Seconds later referee John Angus Gillies, who had a good game, blew the final whistle – and the Kinlochshiel bear was roaring as never before.

The victorious Kinlochshiel team with their prize.

 

