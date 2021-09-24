Darts: John Henderson sets sights on World Championship qualification

John Henderson wants to use his World Cup of Darts success as a springboard to secure his place in the World Championship.

The Highlander returns to the oche less than a fortnight after teaming up with Peter Wright to win the World Cup for Scotland.

Henderson is in action in the Gibraltar Darts Trophy hoping to build momentum after his maiden success in the PDC.

Results remain important for the 48-year-old.

He needs to move from his current position of 46 to inside the top-32 on the two-year ranking list, or jump from 83 to inside the top-64 on the one-year list, between now and the end of November to guarantee a place in the World Championship.

Time is still on the Huntly player’s side with seven more PDC Pro Tour events to come in October and November.

But a good run in Gibraltar would help Henderson’s cause when it comes to securing his place in the Alexandra Palace extravaganza.

He said: “Since Covid things have been a bit stop-start.

“Don’t get me wrong, the PDC has done a great job to bring darts back like they have, but there’s been clusters of tournaments and then a few weeks without any.

“To have a tournament soon after the World Cup is good because it gives me the chance to carry on the momentum.

“I’m chasing ranking money for the World Championship, I’ve got the Grand Slam coming up (November 13-21) thanks to the World Cup.

“So it’s about trying to be consistent and keep the momentum going and make sure I get into the World Championship.”

Hendo chasing more glory

Henderson may now be playing with an added confidence after his World Cup success in Germany.

He hopes it can be the catalyst for more glory, and added: “I’m sure there were a few folk saying: ‘he’ll never win anything’ and maybe I’ve doubted it myself.

“But it’s good to show I can do it. Normally you’re meant to win a floor event before you win a major.

“But I seem to have done it the other way round, but hopefully there’s more to follow the World Cup.

“I always give it my all in every tournament – the results maybe don’t look like it – but it will be the same in Gibraltar.”