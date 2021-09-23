Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd eager to make most of last shot at glory

By Bill McAllister
September 23, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 23, 2021, 5:06 pm
Oban Celtic will travel to Kinlochshiel.
Oban Camanachd’s talented goalkeeper Cammy Sutherland sees the Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup as the team’s last opportunity to rescue a disappointing season.

Victory is therefore crucial for the holders in Saturday’s semi-final against Inveraray at Mossfield Park.

The 21-year-old said: “This is our final chance of a trophy to give us something to build on for next season. We’ve had disappointment in the other cups and want to make up for that.

“But we’ve hardly played three weeks in a row all season, which has robbed us of all momentum.

“It’s been the same for some other clubs, but we had such a good winning run in our last campaign that it’s very frustrating, which makes it all the more important that we reach this final.”

Sutherland has two Celtic winners’ medals and a runners-up medal, but Inveraray are out to sabotage Oban’s season.

John Kennedy and Ally Macdonald are out injured for the visitors, and player-boss Ruaridh Graham admits: “We’re underdogs, but if we’re at our best we can upset them.”

Third time lucky for Mid Argyll?

Kyles Athletic, the 2017 winners, have beaten Glasgow Mid Argyll twice this season, by 3-2 each time, but Mid Argyll hope a semi final on their own Petersen Park can make it third time lucky.

Former Kinlochshiel winger Oliver MacRae is unavailable, but player-manager Mark Bain said: “Ex-Newtonmore hitman Ewen Fraser is banging in the goals for us and if we can get him good supply we can end our Kyles hoodoo.”

Fort William have a double boost for their home Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup quarter-final with Glen Urquhart. Alex Macmillan returns from a calf muscle injury, while Johnny Foster is available again.

Co-manager Victor Smith said: “We’d 25 players training on Tuesday with plenty of energy so the toughest task will be trimming down to 15 for the tie.

“A semi-final against Kingussie is a great incentive.”

Glen surprised Lovat in the last round and Conor Golabek will test the An Aird defence.

Ballachulish hosts the Alvance BA Balliemore Cup semi-final in which 2015 winners Beauly try to sabotage Bute’s bid to become the first team to win the trophy six times. This tie has been delayed since August 29, with Beauly idle since then, but the experience of Ryan Mackay and David Maclean is an asset to the Greens, though Craig Fisher carries a threat for the islanders.

Skye await the winners

HIS Sutherland Cup holders Lochside Rovers have a tricky semi-final against Lovat at Spean Bridge, the winners to face Skye in the final.

The Oban men were the 2019 winners, beating Lovat 2-1 at Caol, and Lewis Buchanan has hit five goals in two rounds this term, while veteran Ray Rennie’s hat-trick took Lovat to this stage.

Roddy Young scored in all three of Kingussie’s cup knockouts of Newtonmore this season and he attempts to keep the run going when the teams meet again at The Eilean in Mowi League B. Breakthrough talent Stuart Ross is in the home attack.

Innes Blackhall is still suspended for Kilmallie, who visit Skye in League A. The home side have John Gillies fit again.

Meanwhile, Oban Celtic head to Fife to face Aberdour in League C.

