Alasdair Prott falls to second round defeat in Springfield Scottish Squash Open

Alasdair Prott’s Springfield Scottish Squash Open charge was halted after he fell to a second round defeat against Jakub Solnicky.

Inverness-born Prott set up the tie by defeating Englishman Connor Sheen in the opening round on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old could not get the better of Czech Republic opponent Solnicky however, with the men’s fourth seed defeating him 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-6).

The defeat ends Prott’s bid for hometown glory at Inverness Tennis and Squash club, with Solnicky progressing to face Welshman Emyr Evans in today’s quarter-finals.

Perth’s Rory Stewart was also eliminated in a thrilling encounter in which he led by two games, before succumbing to a 3-2 (8-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-5) defeat against India’s Abhay Singh.

Two Scots remain in the women’s last-eight draw however, with Alison Thomson getting the better of Egypt’s Rana Ismail with a 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-3) victory.

The triumph sets up a last-eight tie against England’s Georgina Kennedy at 5pm today.

Georgia Adderley also has a last-eight tie against top seed Julianne Courtice (7pm), after triumphing 3-0 (11-1, 11-5, 11-4) against Spain’s Sofia Mateos.