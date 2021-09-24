Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
Sport / Other sports

Alasdair Prott falls to second round defeat in Springfield Scottish Squash Open

By Andy Skinner
September 24, 2021, 11:45 am
Alasdair Prott.
Alasdair Prott.

Alasdair Prott’s Springfield Scottish Squash Open charge was halted after he fell to a second round defeat against Jakub Solnicky.

Inverness-born Prott set up the tie by defeating Englishman Connor Sheen in the opening round on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old could not get the better of Czech Republic opponent Solnicky however, with the men’s fourth seed defeating him 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-6).

The defeat ends Prott’s bid for hometown glory at Inverness Tennis and Squash club, with Solnicky progressing to face Welshman Emyr Evans in today’s quarter-finals.

Perth’s Rory Stewart was also eliminated in a thrilling encounter in which he led by two games, before succumbing to a 3-2 (8-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-5) defeat against India’s Abhay Singh.

Two Scots remain in the women’s last-eight draw however, with Alison Thomson getting the better of Egypt’s Rana Ismail with a 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-3) victory.

The triumph sets up a last-eight tie against England’s Georgina Kennedy at 5pm today.

Georgia Adderley also has a last-eight tie against top seed Julianne Courtice (7pm), after triumphing 3-0 (11-1, 11-5, 11-4) against Spain’s Sofia Mateos.

