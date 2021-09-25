Ryder Cup 2021: Europe’s brief revival ebbs away as they fall further behind at Whistling Straits

A morning of promise and optimism for Europe ebbed away on the final holes as they lost a third session 3-1 at Whistling Straits and fell further behind the USA.

Europe were up in three matches and there was a hint of a momentum change as the four foursomes went around the turn. But while Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm sustained the comeback, the others were nibbed in the bud by solid American play and some more wavering from the Europeans.

9-3 up after three sessions is the biggest American lead at that stage in the European era, and since Laurel Valley in 1975. Padraig Harrington’s questionable pairings choice – especially again leaving out Tommy Fleetwood – didn’t work out.

Two of his foursomes – the all English pairings of Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton as well as Matt Fitzpatrick Lee Westwood, simply couldn’t score enough to keep pace. They managed just one freak eagle two and four birdies between them.

Europe were left needing a 3-1 win themselves in the Saturday afternoon fourballs just to get to the 10-6 margin that was surpassed at the Miracle at Medinah.

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm beat Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka 3&1

The Europeans were slow out of the blocks – and then some – losing four of the first five holes to be three down.

But the Spanish duo got the pace of the day and reeled the Americans in by the turn. Garcia’s short pitch-in for a three brought them all-square again.

They won 12 and 13, and although the US hit back at 14 there was drama on 15 as Koepka had protracted – and profane – arguments with rules officials with Berger joining the discussion.

They didn’t get the ruling, but they did scramble the half, only for Garcia’s majestic approach to the long 16th to three feet, conceded for eagle. The Spaniards stayed unbeaten by winning 17 as well for their second foursomes victory.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton lost to Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa 2&1

Three down after three and four down after eight, it was remarkable that the English duo stayed alive until the 17th, as they managed just a single birdie in the first 13 holes.

The spark that should have ignited them was Casey holing out from the rough for an eagle two to take them back to one-down with four to play. But on the next hole Hatton had an awful blocked second shot and a missed par putt that handed the initiative right back to Johnson and Morikawa.

The Americans were four-under for the front nine but one-over on the back. However the English pair were unable to take advantage, Hatton’s miss for birdie on 17 finishing them off.

Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger lost to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 2 holes

The surprise partnership of two of the European rookies looked to be an inspired move by the captain as they swept to three-up after six.

But slowly Spieth and Thomas recovered their form, although they needed just one birdie to pull back to level after ten holes.

A win in birdie at 11 seemed to have momentum going the Europeans way again. But they lost two holes to pars at 14 and 15 and then Thomas’ brilliant second to the long 16th produced an eagle and two-up with two to play.

Spieth struggled all morning and a poor tee shot gave a glimpse for the Euro rookies, but on 18 Wiesberger couldn’t carry the ravine

Matthew Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood lost to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 2 and 1

This was always a questionable choice for Harrington, as the English duo had just one birdie on Friday and weren’t any better on Saturday.

They did to be one-up after six, but won both holes in par as Cantlay and Schauffele scrambled. But around the turn the match went the USA’s way, the Euros losing four of five holes, the last two to pars.

Rare birdies on 12 and 16 gave the English duo some small respite, but at 17 Westwood’s tee shot was down the bank and a solid par secured the USA’s ninth point.