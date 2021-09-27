Shinty: Keith Macmillan to captain Oban Camanachd in cup final before retiring

Keith Macmillan will skipper Oban Camanachd in next month’s Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup Final against Kyles Athletic at Mossfield Park.

The 31-year-old powerful midfield or defensive player, a great stalwart for the Red and Blacks, is ready to call time on his playing career and captain Daniel Cameron is stepping aside to let Macmillan take charge for what will be his last final.

Oban booked their spot by beating visitors Inveraray 4-0 in Saturday’s semi final.

Daniel Cameron said: “Keith has been a magnificent servant down the years and is much admired.

“I’ve no hesitation in passing the captaincy to him for the Celtic Society final and hopefully he’ll retire as a winning skipper.”

Macmillan, a seaman on a ferry vessel from Oban, said: “The club has good younger players coming through and it would be great to bow out as a cup winning captain, thanks to Daniel’s gesture.

“This season has fizzled out for us but now we’ve a chance of silverware to end it on a high note.”

Malcolm Clark’s double put Oban on the way to the final with Andrew MacCuish adding the third and Daniel Cameron hitting the late fourth.

Kyles were 5-0 winners away to Glasgow Mid Argyll with doubles for Luke Thornton and Innes Macdonald with Rupert Williamson also on target.

Fort William’s 6-0 home win over Glen Urquhart earns them a Cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi final against Kingussie at a neutral venue.

Lachie Shaw fired a hat trick for the An Aird men with Lewis Morrison, Victor Smith and Arran MacPhee also netting.

Another one-sided affair saw Beauly reach the Alvance BA Balliemore Cup final after a 7-0 win over Bute at Spean Bridge. They will face Skye at Fort William in next Saturday’s final.

David Maclean hit the opener then doubles followed from Robbie Brindle and Ross Forbes with Jack MacDonald firing their sixth just before the interval. Calum Macmillan’s own goal early in the second half completed the Green’s spree.

Kingussie made history by beating great rivals Newtonmore for the fourth time in a season when they won 2-0 in their League 8 encounter at The Eilean.

The home side battled hard and it was 66 minutes before James Falconer made the breakthrough, with Dylan Borthwick hitting the clincher 12 minutes from time.

Kilmallie were 3-2 victors over Skye in a closely contested League A tussle at Portree.

Sorley Macdonald gave the islanders a sixth minute lead but Martyn Cameron levelled before half time. Daniel Stewart put the Caol men ahead in 68 minutes but Taylor Matheson levelled seven minutes later only for Stewart Callison to grab the 77th minute winner.

In League C, Oban Celtic’s Fife trip saw them thump Aberdour 8-0 with hat tricks from Duncan Macdonald and Daniel Macmillan. Ewen Campbell and Keegan MacPhee completed Celts’ eightsome reel.