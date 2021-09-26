Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Squash Open: Georgina Kennedy and Sebastian Bonmalais crowned champions in Inverness

By Danny Law
September 26, 2021, 7:46 pm Updated: September 26, 2021, 7:47 pm
Scottish Squash Open: Georgina Kennedy and Sebastian Bonmalais crowned champions in Inverness

Fourth seed Georgina Kennedy stormed to victory in the 2021 Springfield Scottish Squash Open in Inverness.

Kennedy defeated eighth seed Grace Gear in an all-English women’s final 11-0, 11-3, 11-3 to claim her tenth title of 2021.

She said: “It feels really good, I’ve been excited for this tournament for a while.

“I’ve heard such great things about Inverness and this club, this is probably the best Challenger event I’ve played since tournaments started back up.

“I’m really happy to win this event and I would love to come back if it’s on next year.

She added: “I’m really happy with how the tournament went, especially the final.

“Grace has had such a good tournament, knocking out all the seeds.

“She’s so dangerous if you give her any sort of chance she can put the ball away as good as anyone.

“I really had to focus on my targets and not let up, really happy to get off in three.”

Frenchman Sebastian Bonmalais won the men’s final with a 12-10, 11-5, 11-7 victory against Emyr Evans from Wales.

Bonmalais was pleased to win his third title of the year.

He said: “I’m very happy and relieved, winning a tournament is always difficult.

“Last time I played Emyr I lost, so to win in three today is very pleasing. It’s my sixth title now and I’m very happy.

“It’s a really nice club and I’ve really enjoyed the city, everyone is cool and I love it.”

 

