Scottish Squash Open: Georgina Kennedy and Sebastian Bonmalais crowned champions in Inverness

Fourth seed Georgina Kennedy stormed to victory in the 2021 Springfield Scottish Squash Open in Inverness.

Kennedy defeated eighth seed Grace Gear in an all-English women’s final 11-0, 11-3, 11-3 to claim her tenth title of 2021.

She said: “It feels really good, I’ve been excited for this tournament for a while.

“I’ve heard such great things about Inverness and this club, this is probably the best Challenger event I’ve played since tournaments started back up.

“I’m really happy to win this event and I would love to come back if it’s on next year.

She added: “I’m really happy with how the tournament went, especially the final.

“Grace has had such a good tournament, knocking out all the seeds.

“She’s so dangerous if you give her any sort of chance she can put the ball away as good as anyone.

“I really had to focus on my targets and not let up, really happy to get off in three.”

Congratulations to our Springfield Scottish Squash Open 2021 CHAMPIONS !!@Sebsquash and @ginakennedyy pic.twitter.com/D9haS8r8rY — Scottish Squash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Scottish_Squash) September 26, 2021

Frenchman Sebastian Bonmalais won the men’s final with a 12-10, 11-5, 11-7 victory against Emyr Evans from Wales.

Bonmalais was pleased to win his third title of the year.

He said: “I’m very happy and relieved, winning a tournament is always difficult.

“Last time I played Emyr I lost, so to win in three today is very pleasing. It’s my sixth title now and I’m very happy.

“It’s a really nice club and I’ve really enjoyed the city, everyone is cool and I love it.”