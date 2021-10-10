Neah Evans and Katie Archibald win gold at the European Track Cycling Championships

Aberdeenshire’s Neah Evans teamed up with fellow Scot Katie Archibald to claim Madison gold at the European Track Cycling Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Evans, who won bronze in the elimination race, was involved in an early crash but the duo recovered to finish with 63 points to finish ahead of Denmark (50) and France (49).

It was a third gold for Archibald in Switzerland after also winning the scratch race and omnium titles.

Archibald has now won 17 European titles – two more than Laura Trott, the previous most successful rider in the event’s history.