Neah Evans and Katie Archibald win gold at the European Track Cycling Championships By Danny Law October 10, 2021, 5:00 pm Great Britain's Neah Evans, left, and Katie Archibald, right, celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's Madison race. Aberdeenshire’s Neah Evans teamed up with fellow Scot Katie Archibald to claim Madison gold at the European Track Cycling Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland. Evans, who won bronze in the elimination race, was involved in an early crash but the duo recovered to finish with 63 points to finish ahead of Denmark (50) and France (49). It was a third gold for Archibald in Switzerland after also winning the scratch race and omnium titles. Great Britain’s Neah Evans, left, and Katie Archibald, right, in action at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland. Archibald has now won 17 European titles – two more than Laura Trott, the previous most successful rider in the event’s history. It's 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗! 🥇@_katiearchibald and @neahevans are the European Champions in the women's Madison 🙌#EuroTrack21 pic.twitter.com/9e0mijv7A6 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 9, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close