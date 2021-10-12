Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
R&A and USGA to press on with club length limit despite Phil Mickelson’s “pathetic”pleas

By Steve Scott
October 12, 2021, 2:00 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 2:26 pm
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

The R&A and USGA have ignored the complaints of players like Phil Mickelson and will allow tournament organisers to ban clubs more than 48 inches in length.

Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion at the PGA Championship this year, had voiced his dismay with the plans to limit club length last month, calling the move “PATHETIC” in a tweet.

Proposal to limit length first mooted in February

The American was one of several players experimenting with a driver of 48 inches this year. Bryson DeChambeau, the former US Open champion had advocated using that length of club in his drive for longer distance. However he said he had dropped the idea earlier this year.

Mickelson was one of the more outspoken players on the issue, but had support from some PGA Tour pros. The multiple major champion claimed the shorter length driver “promoted a shorter swing (injury prone)”.

“Our amateur gov body keeps trying to make it less fun” he tweeted.

The governing bodies had announced in February that they would consult with the golf industry about the introduction of a local rule allowing the option to limit length.

Local rule available from next year

“A new Model Local Rule (MLR G-10) will be available beginning on 1 January 2022. It will provide those running professional or elite amateur golf competitions with the option of limiting the maximum length of a golf club (excluding putters) to 46 inches,” they announced on Tuesday.

“In February 2021 a notice-and-comment period opened to allow the industry the opportunity to provide feedback.

“Comments were received from the golf industry, including players, professional tours and equipment manufacturers. These were considered before the decision to proceed with the new MLR was reached.”

The proposal to limit the length of the driver was first mooted in 2016. But it was put on hold a year later while the R&A and USGA launched their Distance Insights project to examine all aspects of the length issue in golf.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said the feedback from the industry, including players had been “considered carefully.”

“We believe this is the right thing for the game at this time. It will provide tournament organisers with the flexibility to choose for themselves within the framework of the Rules,” he said.

“We are working hard to maintain an open, collaborative and considered dialogue with these key stakeholders. We continue to evolve the Equipment Standards Rules to ensure they reflect the modern game.”

‘This is not for the average, recreational golfer’

Mike Whan, Chief Executive Officer of the USGA, said this was not the answer to all the distance issues in the game.

“We’ve worked closely with our industry partners to ensure the future for golf remains strong,” he said. “Admittedly, this is not the ‘answer’ to the overall distance debate/issue but rather a simple option for competitive events.

“It’s important to note that it is not a ‘Rule of Golf,’ and as such, it is not mandated for the average, recreational golfer. Rather, this is an available tool for those running competitive events.”

The other aspects emerging from the Distance Insights – new tests of golf balls and the “spring-like effect” of club faces – are still being discussed.

