Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeenshire track cyclist Neah Evans eyeing World Championship success to cap memorable year

By Jamie Durent
October 19, 2021, 6:00 am
Great Britain's Neah Evans, left, and Katie Archibald, right, celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's Madison race Final, during the UEC Track Cycling European Championships at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)
Great Britain's Neah Evans, left, and Katie Archibald, right, celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's Madison race Final, during the UEC Track Cycling European Championships at the Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)

A memorable hat-trick lies in store for Neah Evans should she once again end up on the podium at this week’s World Track Cycling Championships.

Aberdeenshire rider Evans has already picked up Olympic and European medals this year. Taking on the best and winning is not a new habit.

The most recent came a fortnight ago, as Evans followed up a bronze in the elimination race at the Euros in Switzerland with a gold medal-winning performance alongside long-time friend Katie Archibald in the madison.

Her summer saw her compete at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where she was part of the Team GB team pursuit squad which claimed silver behind Germany.

It is the team pursuit and the madison which is in her sights in Roubaix, northern France, when racing gets underway on Wednesday.

“It would make it a very good year,” said Evans. “It’s going to be an interesting World Championships because of where it sits; some of us had more time off after the Olympics and some other nations’ riders haven’t had any time off at all.

“A lot of nations will have approached it really differently. It’s going to be interesting to see how it unfolds and I think it’s going to be quite unpredictable.

“It’s always a relief to find out you’ve been selected for the madison, because it’s such a competitive spot. It’s not often you get two competitions of a high standard in quick succession, so it’ll be interesting to see if that works or doesn’t work.

“The Euros gave us confidence. We’ve watched the video and seen things we can improve, so it’s nice to have that quick turnaround and try to action those points.”

Evans took silver in last year’s World Championships in the team pursuit and she is also a five-time European champion, as well as a double Commonwealth Games medalist.

At some point the focus will switch from British Cycling to Team Scotland, given the Commonwealths in Birmingham next year, while decisions will have to be about whether Evans competes in more events before the end of the year or focuses on getting training miles in instead.

“I’m going to do a three-day event in Copenhagen in November, which is going to be a bit more relaxed,” said Evans. “There’s this UCI Champions League that’s taking place; at the moment I’ve not got the invitation to do it but, if the worlds goes well, I could.

Olympic silver medalist, Neah Evans at home near Cuminestown.
Olympic silver medalist Neah Evans at home near Cuminestown.

“I need to weigh it up. Next year’s major target is the Commonwealth Games so I need to start planning back – what do I need to improve and where do I need to be.

“While I want to go and race as much as possible, I’m also aware I’ve lost a lot of fitness since the Olympics, so I need to get that back. That probably means lots of hours on the road.

“It’s a fine balance about what’s more important at this time of year and unfortunately, I think winter miles will be more important.”

After her exertions at the Olympics over the summer, Evans had a small break, which she spent on a training camp in Spain.

But any time on the track post-Tokyo had been negligible so preparations for the event in Grenchen, Switzerland, were not ideal.

Neah Evans.
Neah Evans races in the World Championships this week.

“We had a bit of time off – I went to Sierra Nevada – and then it was discussed that because the worlds had been put back a week, we could both (worlds and Euros),” she added. “I said I wanted to, but – initially – as a team, we weren’t going to do the team pursuit and just focus on bunch racing.

“Normally I like to do some other racing before I go to the Euros, so it felt a little bit rushed and under-prepared. But I was delighted with the results.

“There’s definitely room for improvement, but I was always going to say that. I didn’t have wonderful preparation going into it, but I’m more hopeful for the worlds, having had this one hit out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]