Neah Evans: GB qualify for team pursuit heats at World Track Cycling Championships

Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans and her British Cycling colleagues came through qualifying for the team pursuit at the World Track Cycling Championships.

Evans, alongside fellow Scot Katie Archibald, Megan Barker and Josie Knight, took third place in Wednesday’s qualifying heats in a time of 4:16.200.

Olympic champions Germany took first place just over three seconds ahead of Great Britain, with Italy coming in second.

GB will now face the Italians in the first round tomorrow evening in Roubaix, France, with a 6.30pm start time.

The finals take place later on that evening at 8.45pm.

Prior to the competition beginning, Evans spoke of her desire to add a World Championship medal to the European and Olympics ones she has already won in 2021.

Once the women’s team pursuit is finished tomorrow, Evans, who hails from Cuminestown near Turriff, will have a day’s respite on Friday prior to her next event.

Alongside Archibald, the Scottish pair will aim to repeat the gold they won at the European Championships earlier this month when they go in the madison on Saturday.

The heats and final of that event will both be done on the same day, with the final likely to take place shortly after 6pm.