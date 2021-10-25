Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Byron Boxing Club star Fawaz Aborode targeting world championship glory in Serbia

By Sean Wallace
October 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
Byron Boxing star Fawaz Aborode is competing in the world championships.

Byron Boxing Club ring star Fawaz Aborode is gunning for gold medal glory at the prestigious AIBA World Boxing Championships in Serbia.

The 19-year-old is one of seven fighters competing for Scotland in Belgrade in the biggest boxing event outside the Olympics.

Aborode secured a spot at the world championships following a rigorous selection process, which included time at the Team GB training camp in Sheffield.

The highly-rated teen is gunning for gold at a tournament, where 650 competitors from 105 nations will compete.

Aborode’s ultimate aim is to box for Team GB at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Fawaz Aborode is to fight at the world championships in Serbia.

Boxing at 57kg, Aborode received a bye in the first round and will begin his bid for gold medal glory on Thursday, when facing the winner of a bout between boxers from Trinidad and Tobago and Mauritius.

Aborode said: “I’m going to go for gold at the world championships.

“I feel in great shape and am really looking forward to it.

“This is a huge tournament and second biggest behind the Olympics.

“Hopefully I can go on to the Olympics in Paris.”

Byron Boxing club star Fawaz Aborode to box at GB team trials

Scotland squad High Performance Centre

In the bid to reach the top, Aborode trains with the  Scotland squad at the High Performance Centre for two days each week in Glasgow.

He balances this with training at Byron, the club he first joined five years ago.

The Scotland team competing at the world championships are Aborode, Lennon Mulligan (51kg, Rob Roy), Matthew McHale (54kg, Lochend), Reese Lynch (63.5kg, Rob Roy), Tyler Jolly (67kg, Bravehearts), Stephen Newns (71kg, Cleland) and Sam Hickey (75kg, Lochee).

Fawaz Aborode when 15 years old, training with coach Kevin Kerr at Byron Boxing Club.

Roy Jones Jnr and film star Mark Wahlberg

The tournament officially opened in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Sunday night in a glittering ceremony which included boxing legend Roy Jones Jr, a four-weight world champion, making a speech from onstage to the boxers.

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg sent a message of support for the World Championships in a video played during the final moments of the opening ceremony.

Aborode said: “Training in Sheffield recently was a fantastic experience and I had some great sparring.

“I’m representing Scotland at the world championships and hopefully in a few years I can also go on to make Team GB.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]