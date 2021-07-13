Golf: Portlethen captain gets call to referee at this week’s Open Championship at Royal St George’s

Portlethen captain David Fleming is aiming to have all the right answers at the 149th Open Championship in Kent this week.

Scottish Golf President David, 63, will be one of the volunteer referees when Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Co. tee off at Royal St George’s at Sandwich on Thursday.

David, who has officiated at Scottish Golf tournaments at adult and junior levels, said: “To say I’m excited to be given this opportunity to attend The Open as a referee is the understatement of the year.”

“I was not expecting to receive an invitation to serve on the rules panel at this time,” added David, who was appointed Scottish Golf President last June.

“However, the number of UK-based referees has increased this year due to travel restrictions facing overseas officials.”

Those officials will be maintaining strict Covid guidelines and no one from their “buddy groups” will be allowed to leave the “inner bubble” at the course and hotel after passing initial testing.

David’s call to arms comes after years of attending various rules seminars and passing examinations set by the R&A through his involvement in the Scottish Golf district set-up.

Previous crowning moments came when David was referee at the 2019 Scottish Amateur Championship final at Crail, the Paul Lawrie Tartan Pro Tour Series, as well as Northern Opens. He was also called in to referee club championship finals at his native Carnoustie.

Should David be called upon to make a quick judgement by the world’s elite, he will be able to draw upon his many years officiating at Highland League and Junior football matches.

David added: “While I meet a little resistance on the few occasions I’m required to impose a penalty on a golfing competitor, my skills in man/anger management were put to much greater use on the football pitch.”

Alford 1-2-3 at seniors meeting

Alford players dominated the North East Scotland Seniors Golf Association meeting at Deeside.

William Chalmers, off a handicap of 16, spearheaded a 1-2-3 for the club with a winning score of 41 Stableford points.

Royan Stuart (20) was one point adrift on 40, while Stan Reid (18) finished third on 38.

Craibstone’s Scott Anderson (13) was fourth on 36 points.

Meanwhile, Wilma Urquhart had her first hole-in-one at the 106-yard fifth hole at Torphins using a nine-iron when partnered by Maria Giblin.