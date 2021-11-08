Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boxer John Wedderburn sets sights on future success after securing WBC Muay Thai British title

By Sophie Goodwin
November 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
John Wedderburn, left, won the WBC Muay Thai British super welterweight title
Torry’s John Wedderburn has one eye on representing Great Britain in Muay Thai at the 2024 Olympic Games following his latest win.

Wedderburn secured the WBC Muay Thai British super-welterweight title with a second round technical knock out victory over England’s Brett Luke in Windsor.

Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing, is a combat martial arts sport which fighters strike with their fists, elbows, knees and shins.

The Torry competitor’s title bout in Windsor was stopped after only two rounds after he landed a series of early clinical body kicks and elbows to his opponent.

Wedderburn, 24, could sense he was in the control of the fight from the first bell, as he explained: “We had expected going into the fight that it was going to be really tough against a really strong opponent.

“I felt early on that the fight was going to go my way, because I could see in his eyes he was wincing and maybe couldn’t handle the power of my hits.

John Wedderburn with his British title belt

“In the second round I got him with a nice combination and a right kick, from that he backed off a bit and I knew then it was my chance to take the fight.

“I would’ve liked to have had a couple more rounds, because we travelled all that way and worked hard in the gym preparing for the fight.

“But I enjoy my time in the ring and I always want to go and show what I can do by putting on a good display for everyone whether that’s only two rounds or five.”

Career goals and ambitions

Since securing the British super-welterweight title, Wedderburn has been focused on preparing for a fight at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom in December.

Despite his attention being on his immediate future, he can’t help but set long-term goals which include hopes of climbing the British rankings and representing Team GB in Muay Thai at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Wedderburn, a painter and decorator by trade, now trains and coaches in Muay Thai full-time at his club Aberdeen Muay Thai and believes there is no time like the present to dedicate a career to his passion

John Wedderburn, centre with his title belt, celebrates with Aberdeen Muay Thai

He added: “Being successful in the sport is the way I want my life to go.

“I’ve worked in a trade and I’ll always have that to go back to, but, while I’m young, it’s the time to take risks and make the most of any opportunity that comes my way.

“Muay Thai has just been approved into the Olympics, so that’s definitely a goal that I have. I want to be breaking into the UK rankings and fighting for that number one spot.

“I’d like to do a stint in Thailand and train at some of the best gyms in the world over there. One of my biggest goals is to fight in one of the Thai stadiums, that’s been a dream of mine since I started.”

