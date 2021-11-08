Aberdeen boxer John Wedderburn sets sights on future success after securing WBC Muay Thai British title

Torry’s John Wedderburn has one eye on representing Great Britain in Muay Thai at the 2024 Olympic Games following his latest win.

Wedderburn secured the WBC Muay Thai British super-welterweight title with a second round technical knock out victory over England’s Brett Luke in Windsor.

Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing, is a combat martial arts sport which fighters strike with their fists, elbows, knees and shins.

The Torry competitor’s title bout in Windsor was stopped after only two rounds after he landed a series of early clinical body kicks and elbows to his opponent.

Wedderburn, 24, could sense he was in the control of the fight from the first bell, as he explained: “We had expected going into the fight that it was going to be really tough against a really strong opponent.

“I felt early on that the fight was going to go my way, because I could see in his eyes he was wincing and maybe couldn’t handle the power of my hits.

“In the second round I got him with a nice combination and a right kick, from that he backed off a bit and I knew then it was my chance to take the fight.

“I would’ve liked to have had a couple more rounds, because we travelled all that way and worked hard in the gym preparing for the fight.

“But I enjoy my time in the ring and I always want to go and show what I can do by putting on a good display for everyone whether that’s only two rounds or five.”

Career goals and ambitions

Since securing the British super-welterweight title, Wedderburn has been focused on preparing for a fight at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom in December.

Despite his attention being on his immediate future, he can’t help but set long-term goals which include hopes of climbing the British rankings and representing Team GB in Muay Thai at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Wedderburn, a painter and decorator by trade, now trains and coaches in Muay Thai full-time at his club Aberdeen Muay Thai and believes there is no time like the present to dedicate a career to his passion

He added: “Being successful in the sport is the way I want my life to go.

“I’ve worked in a trade and I’ll always have that to go back to, but, while I’m young, it’s the time to take risks and make the most of any opportunity that comes my way.

“Muay Thai has just been approved into the Olympics, so that’s definitely a goal that I have. I want to be breaking into the UK rankings and fighting for that number one spot.

“I’d like to do a stint in Thailand and train at some of the best gyms in the world over there. One of my biggest goals is to fight in one of the Thai stadiums, that’s been a dream of mine since I started.”