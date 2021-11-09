Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy’s players return to action with Scottish Championship success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy’s players return to action with Scottish Championship success

By Ryan Cryle
November 9, 2021, 5:00 pm
Daniel Tibbets (ASV Table Tennis Academy) with his u13 boys' Scottish title, alongside Table Tennis Scotland president Stewart McGowan
Daniel Tibbets (ASV Table Tennis Academy) with his u13 boys' Scottish title, alongside Table Tennis Scotland president Stewart McGowan

Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy’s players have made their long-awaited return to competitive action following the coronavirus pandemic – with some scoring national success.

A large group of academy players travelled to Bell Sports Centre in Perth for both the Perth Grand Prix and then the postponed Scottish National Championships.

Having returned to training as soon as they could from the last Covid-19 lockdown, the ASV group were well-prepared for the tournaments – and it showed.

Academy director Donald Pirie said: “It’s great to see the national tournaments back on the calendar, and the TT Academy players off to a great start of what will hopefully be a successful return season.

“The next event on the calendar is the Scottish Primary Schools championships, taking place the last weekend in November.”

ASV’s players competed in the Perth Grand Prix in the build-up to the Scottish Championships.

Maja Wojcicka, a pupil at Turriff Academy, was the star of the show. winning both the under-13 and U15 girls’ events.

Jakub Krzyzostaniak (St. Machar Academy) took the silver in the boys’ U13 event after a close final against Glasgow’s Joe Mulhearn, going down 1-3 after taking the first set, while Daniel Tibbets, of Mackie Academy, won the boys’ U15 category.

Tessa Yau (University of Aberdeen) also had an excellent tournament, making it through to the final of the Women’s Open.

Donald said: “Maja was comfortable in the U13 event, not losing a game all day, but was pushed a bit harder in the final of the U15’s, taking a tight final against Glasgow player Nichole Lee.

“This was the first silverware of Jakub’s career, so an excellent start to his tournament play and plenty more to come in the future from Jakub.

“Daniel Tibbets picked up where he left off pre-pandemic, dominating the boys’ U15 event and comfortably dispatching all his opponents without losing a set all day to take the title.

“Tessa went down in the final to No.1 seed Lucy Elliot, but played very well to get to the final stage, defeating several players currently ranked above her in the Scottish Senior Women’s list.”

More success at the Scottish Championships

Following his win at the Perth Grand Prix, Tibbets moved down to the U13 event at the Scottish National Championships and claimed victory.

Meanwhile, a fortnight after her double success, Wojcicka pipped fellow ASV player Kiishi Adekola (St Joseph’s) to the national girls’ U13 title.

Maja Wojcicka and Kiishi Adekola (ASV Table Tennis Academy) were the u13 girls’ finalists at the Scottish Championships. Pictured with Table Tennis Scotland president Stewart McGowan

On Adekola, Pirie said: “Kiishi made it through to the final in only her second tournament experience, taking an excellent silver and putting in a great performance to make it to the final, and has high hopes for the Scottish Primary Schools championships taking place at the end of November in Bathgate.”

Wojcicka would then go on to finish second, behind Stirling’s Shannon Brown, in the U15 girls’ event.

Reflecting on Wojcicka and Tibbets’ efforts in the national competition, Pirie added: “No other players were able to come close to Daniel, and he dominated the event dropping only one individual set on his way to the Scottish title.

“The previous seasons age categories made the U15 girls’ event much stronger, but Maja’s form continued and she made it through to her second final of the day.

“Maja had to settle for a silver at this event, going down to Stirling’s Shannon Brown, but Maja is looking a very strong favourite to lift the Scottish title at the end of the current season in March 2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]