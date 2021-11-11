Stephen Gallacher: DP World Tour is a global game changer

Opportunities left, right and centre.

That’s my overriding reaction to the news the European Tour will evolve into a new entity, the DP World Tour, from 2022.

For years the European Tour has been a global circuit and that is why the new name for the tour fits perfectly. It is fitting that this change should happen as we get ready to celebrate our 50th anniversary of the tour next year.

At a time when there has been so much uncertainty and speculation following Saudi Arabia’s move into the golf game as a major investor in the Asian Tour it is great to see our tour maintain its own focus on evolution and growth, and Tuesday’s announcement will bring both.

One of our other strategic partners, the PGA Tour, is fully behind us and it was great to see PGA tour commissioner Jay Monahan give his public backing to the announcement.

It shows when we work together we can do great things and I’m thrilled to see golf not only survive but thrive despite the devastating impact of the global pandemic.

With 47 tournaments being held in 27 countries and more than $200million (£147.5m) in prize money on offer across the season the long-term partnership between DP World and the tour will take the main tour to unprecedented heights.

With 23 tournaments in Europe and 24 in the rest of the world it makes sense to recognise how our tour has evolved and outgrown its European roots to become a global tour.

The addition of new countries to the calendar next year in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Africa and Belgium reinforces that.

Japan has been on my list for a while so I’m really looking forward to having that opportunity next year.

But it is not just the European Tour which will benefit from this agreement as the Challenge Tour graduates will also be giving a helping hand.

The John Jacobs Bursary Award is a new initiative where the five leading players from the Road to Mallorca rankings will be given support for their first season on the DP World Tour.

The five graduates will receive help with their travel and expenses for their first year on tour while there will be funds invested to increase the prize funds and playing opportunities for players on the Challenge Tour.

It is a fitting honour for John, who is quite rightly recognised as the tour’s founding father. I can think of no better way to honour the legacy of the man who served as the European Tour’s tournament director general from 1971 to 1975.

As a Challenge Tour graduate myself I know how important that helping hand will be to players who win their DP World Tour cards in the future.

I was discussing this with fellow Challenge Tour alumni Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk, where we we were joined by Dean Burmester too, during European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley’s press conference announcing the new partnership in Dubai on Tuesday and we all agreed it was a fantastic gesture which will be welcomed by the new arrivals.

An honour to join the 600 club

Dubai is turning out to be a memorable trip for a few reasons this week as I celebrate my 600th European Tour event at the AVIV Dubai Championship.

It’s incredible really. I’ve been reflecting a lot on my career in the last few days and I estimate my family have been with for roughly 80 of those 600 tournaments.

To put that in context, that’s 520 tournaments, or to put it another way, 10 years I’ve been away from my family.

It really hit home how huge a sacrifice it is I’ve made in being a professional golfer but also shows how supportive my wife Helen and our children Jack and Ellie have been.

I’m lucky to have celebrated four European Tour wins in that time. They’ve all been special of course but my last one, the Hero Indian Open in 2019, stands out for the reason Jack was my caddie.

It was my father who interjected when I was looking for someone to carry my bag and suggested Jack as a candidate and I think that’s why I feel so proud of that win in particular. It was a special family occasion.

I feel equally proud to have made it this far and I am in good company as there are only 13 others who reached the 600 appearance figure.

It’s even more incredible to think I’m the fourth Scot behind Sam Torrance, Paul Lawrie and Colin Montgomerie to reach this landmark number.

I’ve got another 25 tournaments to look forward to next year and all being well, provided I can stay fit I’d like to think I’ve got another four years or so in me at this level before moving to the seniors.

If I can keep going then hopefully I can get to that magical 700 mark.