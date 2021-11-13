Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WBC International Silver champion Dean Sutherland insists his title win could have been stopped earlier

By Sean Wallace
November 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland (in red ) lands a punch against Michele Esposito in the WBC International Silver title fight.
Newly crowned WBC International Silver champion Dean Sutherland believes his title fight should have been stopped earlier.

Referee Victor Loughlin stopped Sutherland’s brutal WBC title clash with Italian Michele Esposito in the eighth round at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.

Undefeated Sutherland, 23, had landed a series of unanswered shots.

With Esposito struggling on the ropes Loughlin stepped between the boxers to halt the title bout one minute 57 seconds into the round.

It was the first team Esposito, 35, has been stopped in his nine-year professional career spanning 24 fights.

Esposito complained that the stoppage was premature but Sutherland reckons it could have been called even earlier.

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland holds the WBC International Silver welterweight belt up to his fans.

He said: “Esposito was very game and I think his fitness was the only thing that got him through that fight.

“I rocked him five or six times and his legs went. He was also saved by the bell twice.

“It was the right decision to get him out.

“He was complaining a bit about the stoppage but in speaking to the referee he said there were eight or nine unanswered shots and his legs started going.

“He wasn’t throwing anything back so it was the right call.

“I thought it could have been stopped earlier.”

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland (in red ) lands a right hook to Michele Esposito.

Two boxers go toe to toe in title bid

In defeating Esposito (18,4.1)  in impressive style Sutherland extended his flawless professional record to 12 wins from 12 contests – four inside the distance.

One of the hottest rising talents in Scottish boxing Sutherland secured a second successive title having won the WBO Youth welterweight title in July.

Sutherland stopped Jose Antonio Delgado Velazquez in the seventh round in Hamilton this summer to claim the WBO Youth title.

In a fight in front of a passionate home support and broadcast live on Fightzone  Esposito, as predicted pre-fight by Sutherland, went on the front-foot from the off.

Dean Sutherland backs Michele Esposito onto the ropes in their title fight.

The Italian threw, but didn’t land, combinations early in the opening round and his momentum pushed Sutherland onto the ropes.

Aberdonian Sutherland brilliantly shimmied and ducked to slide inside the Italian and switch him onto the ropes.

It was an early declaration of Sutherland’s speed and movement.

In an explosive fight both boxers went toe to toe with Sutherland’s uppercuts inside connecting and causing the Italian major problems throughout.

In the fourth Sutherland had Esposito on the ropes and punctured his high guard with punishing uppercuts.

There was no let up in the action with Sutherland and Esposito trading blows through the rounds.

Dean Sutherland on the attack on the way to winning the WBC International Silver title in Aberdeen.

Sutherland was becoming the increasingly busier with sharp combinations and counters as he ground down a resilient Esposito with a relentless barrage of shots.

In the eight round Sutherland forced the former Italian welterweight champion onto the ropes and unleashed eight unanswered punches.

Referee Loughlin stepped in to stop the fight.

Dean Sutherland wins the WBC Silver International title. With referee Victor Laughlin and Michele Esposito.

Sutherland’s shots took a toll

It sparked jubilant scenes with the vocal crowd as Sutherland added a third professional title having previously secured the WBO Youth world title and BUI Celtic belt.

Sutherland said: “The third time I rocked him, it must have been the fifth or sixth round, he still kept going.

“I thought I was just going to have to keep grinding him down.

“I stopped bouncing about as much and planted my feet and I knew then that the shots were taking their toll, especially to the body.

“I thought it was going to be the next round I was going to get him out but I was happy to get it in the eighth.”

