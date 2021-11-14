‘This is only the start’: WBC International Silver champion Dean Sutherland targets world title glory

Undefeated Dean Sutherland insists the newly secured WBC International Silver title is yet another step on the road to landing world title glory.

Aberdonian Sutherland, 23, claimed the WBC International Silver welterweight title with an eighth round stoppage of Michele Esposito at the Beach Ballroom.

Southpaw Sutherland’s combinations and counters proved too much for the 35-year-old former Italian welterweight champion.

Referee Victor Laughlin stopped the bout one minute and 57 seconds into the eighth round after Sutherland landed eight unanswered punches.

One of the hottest prospects in Scottish boxing, Sutherland has secured back to back titles having claimed the WBO Youth Welterweight title with a stoppage win in July.

Sutherland insists his home city title glory is just the start as he aims to deliver more big time boxing nights to the Granite City with his ultimate target a world title.

As he extended his flawless pro record to 12 wins from 12 fights Sutherland revealed a route-map for fighting for major titles taking in the Beach Ballroom and P&J Live before his ultimate dream of fighting for a world title at Pittodrie.

Sutherland said: “This is only the start as I’m going to collect more and more belts.

“The ambition is to win world titles. If you are not in the game to win world titles then you are not going to get anywhere near the top level.

“I believe I can get to that level and I am just having fun on the road there.

“I think the Beach Ballroom is good for probably about another year then we are onto bigger things such as the P&J Live.

“Eventually the goal is to fight at Pittodrie and I will get there.”

Three-year contract with Fightzone

Esposito faced Sutherland on the back of a four-year winning run and the Italian had never been stopped in his professional career.

That ended at the Beach Ballroom as Sutherland’s speed, combinations and aggression ground down the Italian.

Sutherland’s title glory fight was broadcast live on Fightzone, the boxing broadcasters set up by renowned promoter Dennis Hobson who oversaw the rise of Ricky Hatton to world title success.

Earlier this year Sutherland signed a three-year contract with Hobson and his first two fights have both been title bouts.

Sutherland said: “The reason I signed with Fightzone is to get opportunities and a platform like this.

“We will have much more belts coming to the Granite City and it is a fantastic time to be part of both Aberdeen and Scottish boxing.

“It’s a three-year contract so imagine how much belts we’re going to collect over that time.”

Both fighters going toe-to-toe

Esposito (18,4,1) went on the front-foot in the first round throwing combinations and his momentum pushed Sutherland onto the ropes.

However the Aberdonian brilliantly shimmied and ducked to slide inside the Italian and switch him onto the ropes.

It was an early declaration of Sutherland’s speed and movement.

In an explosive fight, both boxers were going toe to toe with Sutherland’s uppercuts inside causing the Italian problems.

In the fourth Sutherland had Esposito on the ropes and punctured his high guard with punishing uppercuts.

There was no let up in the action with Sutherland and Esposito trading blows through the rounds.

Sutherland was becoming the increasingly busier with his quick combinations and counters as he ground down a resilient Esposito with punishing punches.

In the eight round Sutherland got the Italian on the ropes and unleashed a barrage of destructive shots and the referee stepped in to stop the contest.

Sutherland said: “I’m really just having fun as I enjoy the training camps, the routine, the hard work.

“I enjoy doing things people can’t and when you have atmospheres like there was at the Beach Ballroom it makes it all worthwhile.

“I just want to see how far I can go, enjoy the ride and pick up as much titles as I can.”

Billy Stuart back on track with win

Meanwhile Northern Sporting Club super bantamweight Billy ‘The Butcher’ Stuart returned to winning ways with a stoppage defeat of Alexandru Ionita (7,9,1) of Romania.

Macduff’s Stuart, who trains in Aberdeen, was bidding to bounce back from the first defeat of his professional career.

The 23-year-old had lost to Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalez in an IBF Youth super bantamweight title fight in Hamilton in July.

Stuart rocked Ionita with a powerful right, left combination to the temple in the fifth round and followed up with explosive and destructive body shots as the Romanian struggled on the ropes.

Somehow Ionita withstood the punishment until the end of the round.

However the Romanian did not come out for the sixth round.

Rising Northern Sporting Club stars

Northern Sporting Club recent signing Craig Morgan (7,0,0) beat Brett Fidoe (15,65,5) 40-36 at super-featherweight.

Another recent Northern Sporting Club signing ,Edward Donovan (1,0,0), extended his 100 percent start to the pro ranks with a comprehensive 40-35 defeat of Steven Floyd (1,0,0).

Welterweight Donovan dropped Floyd to the canvas in the fourth and final round with a powerful left hook to the body.

Floyd resumed after an eight count but Donovan could not secure a stoppage as he made it two wins from two pro fights.

Paisley super lightweight Callen McCauley (7,0,0) beat Angel Emiloy (10,34,0) on points 60-54.

Ayr super middleweight Luca Micheletti (3,0,0) defeated Slovakia’s Michael Gardzik (6,15,0) 40-36.