Joy for American football champions Highland Stags as they secure spot in Division Two North

Highland Stags American football side have plenty to celebrate after being granted a place in Division Two North next season.

The team who train in Inverness and play in Invergordon, won the Saltire Division this year and gained national praise for their performances.

However, the one victory they sought more than anything since winning their title was to become full members of the BAFA National League.

And their place in Division Two North was granted, giving the club a perfect ending to the year.

Backed by swelling numbers from highly successful local youth team Highland Wildcats over recent times, the Stags have been progressing on and off the pitch.

The four-club Saltire Division was set up to provide some form of competition for players across the country as sport returned after the impact of Covid. Stags were invited to take part, but were not tipped to trouble teams.

They exceeded expectations and secured the league crown thanks to a stirring winner-takes-all triumph away to Dumfries Hunters.

Surprise news revealed in speech

And at the awards night held at Fairways Golf Club, Inverness, outgoing general manager Tom Green kept the announcement that the club will be taking part in an established national league from next April under wraps until his speech.

Thrilled head coach Josh Crofts said: “The news being revealed like that was a nice treat for everyone.

“A lot of hard work went into getting us where we are. It has been a fantastic season. Had you said to us in February, all this would be happening, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“It was a great night at the awards. Everyone was already in fine fettle after winning the championship. Everyone is supportive of one another, even those who didn’t win awards were congratulating those who did.

“Tom, who is stepping down as GM but will still be involved within the club, said in his closing speech that we’d got into the league. It was a fairytale ending to the night.”

Crofts sets new targets for winners

Specific details will be confirmed over the winter about the make-up of Division Two North, which means north of Britain rather than north of Scotland.

However it pans out, the Stags are relishing the challenge in front of them and there are big targets to aim for.

Crofts added: “We’re not 100 per cent sure who we face yet. It is looking like an eight-game season.

“I’d imagine Dunfermline, Dumfries and Clyde Valley will be in it, but we’re not sure which other team it could be at this stage.

“As a bare minimum, we’ll be looking for five or six wins to give us a winning season, meaning we’d won more than we’d lost.

“Moving forward, I’d like us to make the play-offs and ideally have a shot at a British title.”

Prize-winners net annual awards

The annual award winners were: Rookie of the Year – Jay Allan, Bambi Award – Rory Grant, Most Improved Player – Steve McAngus, Skilled Player Award – Kyle Cocker, Lineman of the Year – Colin Hamilton, Volunteer of the Year – Maureen Davidson and Aimee Bright, Coach of the year – Billy Mill, Special Team MVP – James Hudson, Defensive MVP – Robert Poore, Offensive MVP – Stephen McMeechan, Players’ Choice Award – Robert Poore, Team MVP – Davie Grant and Stuart Brimble.