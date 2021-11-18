Shinty chiefs say income hit for the year to December 2020 was cushioned, while player exodus was avoided

Shinty’s ruling body saw income plummet by £262,000 in the year to December 2020 – and were alarmed at the prospect of players drifting away from the game this year because of the pandemic.

But the financial hit was cushioned, while the June-October season, just ended, averted a major exodus of players.

In his president’s report for the November 26 AGM, Camanachd Association chief Steven MacKenzie admitted: “There was an all too real fear that a second season without competition would see members drift away to other sports as they became used to life without shinty.

“But decisive action taken by the board and staff allowed us to restart, while subsidising membership costs in what was ‘a year like no other’.”

With 52 clubs competing from June to the end of October – Boleskine withdrew – 3,115 players took part, excluding primary school level, which represents a real success story and avoided the threat of people being lost to the game.

Mr MacKenzie admitted the localised leagues “proved impossible to complete”, but provided the framework for the cup tournaments to be successfully completed.

“There was a palpable sense of excitement to be back at live event,” he said. “and all the finals had crowds that were larger than pre-Covid, suggesting a pent-up demand amongst the shinty community.

“We did manage 150 league fixtures, which was truly amazing.”

Chief executive Derek Keir, in his AGM report, said the season would not have been possible without the great commitment of match officials, explaining: “We must protect this vital area of our game and we need help in recruiting greater depth in numbers.”

The pandemic saw association income fall steeply from £614,000 to £352,000 in the year to December 31,2020, but shinty chiefs still ended up with more cash available than the previous year.

The cost of sales plummeted from £226,000 to only £32,000, with no cup final expenses, so the final sales surplus was £320,000, only £68,000 lower than in 2019.

The balance sheet for the AGM shows an annual surplus of £16,000, a £10,000 reduction. Cash at bank or in hand, however, was £256,000, compared to £234,000 in 2019.

Ongoing support from sponsors during the pandemic was critical and Mr MacKenzie stressed Tulloch Homes extending its Camanachd Cup deal to 2024 is a further key boost.

Meanwhile, the association is to create two new jobs.

A west regional development officer, based in Argyll, is being recruited, financially supported by sportscotland and Argyll and Bute Council.

A graduate development officer charged with growth of the game is being sought on a six-month contract.