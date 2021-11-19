Athletics: Strathpeffer’s Hamish Hickey looks for Scottish Student cross country championships win after bouncing back from Covid

Strathpeffer athlete Hamish Hickey has shrugged aside the effects of a covid infection and is one of the favourites to win the men’s title in tomorrow’s Scottish Student cross country championships at Edinburgh’s Craigmillar Castle Park.

The fourth year Stirling University undergraduate, who is studying film and media along with sports studies, missed the Scottish 4k championships earlier in the month as he was self isolating after testing positive for the virus.

He said: “I got away quite lucky with just a blocked nose for a few days, so it was a case of getting on the bike turbo so I could keep in shape while in isolation.

“I had 11 days without running and it was frustrating not to be able to train properly, but I don’t think I’ve lost any fitness, so I’m keen to have a decent run on Saturday.

“It’s my final year at Stirling, so it would be good if I could win the individual title. I also feel we have a strong chance of winning the team prize as well – I’m not aware of Stirling having won at any time in the past.”

Hickey, who was bronze medallist when the student championships were last held in 2019, is using tomorrow’s 8k race to sharpen up ahead of representing Scotland under-23s at next weekend’s European cross country championship trials in Liverpool.

He said: “Liverpool is the priority, but this weekend’s race will show me where I’m at.

“I still believe I can win in Edinburgh, but I won’t know how I feel until we get the first 4k done. The course is quite undulating, which is to my advantage, and I’ll be making best use of the hills.

“I think Dundee University’s Christian Graham will be my main rival. He’s also in the Scotland team for Liverpool. My Stirling team-mate Alastair Marshall is also capable of getting on the podium.

“But I think I’ll run better at Liverpool as I’ll have had this race and another week’s running under my belt by then. I want to put myself in contention for a place on the GB team.”

If Hickey is to lead Stirling to victory in the team competition his side will have to break Edinburgh University’s domination, which has yielded 16 titles over the past 20 years.

Fraserburgh’s Max Abernethy leads Aberdeen University’s challenge for honours tomorrow along with Aaron Odentz and Ethan Carolan.

The Aberdeen side will, however, be without Tom Graham-Marr, who is to make his Scotland debut in the under-20 men’s race at Liverpool. The psychology student prefers to concentrate on preparing for his first international appearance.

Ross County club member Finlay Todd is in the Glasgow University team, while Deeside runner Felix Wilson is part of the Edinburgh University squad.

Inverness’ Megan Keith swerves student event to focus on qualifying for European championships

Great Britain junior international Megan Keith has decided not to take part in the Scottish Student cross country championships women’s race tomorrow as she is focusing on the following weekend’s European cross country championship trials in Liverpool.

The Inverness athlete, who is in her first year at Edinburgh University, would have been favourite to win as she has been in outstanding form this season with two victories in the British cross challenge series.

Keith’s enthusiasm for the sport is such that she will still be involved tomorrow as she has volunteered to be a course marshall.

Aberdeen AAC’s Kirsty Purcell is to celebrate her call-up to the Scotland under-20 team the Liverpool fixture by competing in the women’s 8k race.

Like Keith, the former Hazlehead Academy pupil is also a first year sports science student at Edinburgh, and she’ll be joined in the line-up by her twin sister Caitlin.

Zoe Bates, bronze medallist in 2017 and 2018, heads the Aberdeen University team which also includes Caitlin Arnott, Margarita Radeva and Grace Whelan. Bates and Arnott were in the Aberdeen side which picked up team silver medals at the 2019 championships.

The top 12 finishers in the men’s and women’s race will be selected to represent the Scottish Student team at the Inter District championships in January.

Meanwhile, Euan Rollo has won the under-20 men’s division of the Scottish hill runners league.

The Inverness Harriers club member competed in all five counting races – at Ben Dubh, Cademuir, Creag Bheag, Salisbury Crags and Cioch Mhor – accumulating 84 points.

Beth Urquart (Moray Road Runners) won the under-17 women’s division with 82 points.

Metro’s Kelly targets third Fraserburgh half marathon victory

Jason Kelly (Metro Aberdeen) attempts to complete a hat-trick of wins when he lines up against a capacity field of 300 runners in Sunday’s Fraserburgh half marathon.

The Scotland 100k international won the Broch race in 2018 and 2019, but hasn’t had the chance to defend his title until now as the 2020 event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Kelly’s father Neill, recent winner of the British masters over-55 age group marathon title, is also taking part.

Sean Chalmers (Inverness Harriers) is the fastest man on the entry list, but the Aberdeen-based runner has pulled out as he is focusing on the following weekend’s Great Britain team trials for the European cross country championships.

Keith McIntyre, winner of the Peterhead 10k earlier in the month, attempts to maintain a fine family connection with the event. His father, Charlie, won the race three times between 1986 and 1990.

Richard Strachan (JS Kintore) will also hope to make an impact after improving his PB to 1:11:58 at London in August.

Veteran Moray athlete Gareth Jenkins should also be highly placed if he can replicate his PB performance of 1:14:39 at the 2020 Inverness half marathon.

Claire Bruce is favourite to add to her two previous wins in the Broch race.

The Metro Aberdeen runner set a personal best marathon time of 2:53:30 when finishing sixth in the women’s division of last month’s Manchester marathon and will be hoping to get closer to her half marathon best of 1:18:27 set at the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow three years ago.

Others hoping to challenge for podium positions include Moray’s Louise Cartmell and Aberdeen’s Eilidh Prise.