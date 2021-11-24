Rising Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club focused on producing ring stars of the future

Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club is on the rise with emerging young talent already making an impact on the international scene.

Formed in 2018 and initially known as Sheddocksley ABC, the organisation has undergone a recent name change to CAIN BC.

Club founder Jamie Cain has joined up with his father Alex and brothers Nikki and Kieran to take the ambitious club to the next level.

CAIN Boxing Club is thriving with teenage star Corey Stevenson selected for the Scotland performance pathway.

Stevenson recently boxed for Scotland in a duels contest against France in Lyon.

CAIN BC star Leo Jamieson also secured gold medal glory in the Scottish intermediate championships last month.

Jamie said: “We started as Sheddocksley Boxing Club and it has continued to go from strength to strength.

“Due to the numbers at Sheddocksley I was becoming stretched trying to coach the amount of people I had.

“Myself, my brothers and my dad realised it made perfect sense for us to come together

“All our boxers are doing so well and we have 25 carded boxers with roughly 20 of them under the age of 16.

“We are really concentrating on youth and bringing that through in the North.”

CAIN Boxing Club on the rise

Apart from the name change everything else will remain the same at CAIN BC in terms of the location, boxers, training times, sponsors, kit colours and being a non-profit organisation.

The new CAIN BC team will consist of Jamie, Alex, Nikki, Kieran, James Paterson, Laura Stott and Lukas Miltenis.

Jamie said: “The name has changed to CAIN BC from Sheddocksley for two reasons.

“Firstly we received a lot of messages asking if we were just for the Sheddocksley area and we had to explain to them that we are not.

“Even though most of our kids are from this area we want to expand.

“The second reason we took our Cain name is the coaches are family.

“I boxed for Scotland on multiple occasions and my brothers have won Scottish titles.

“We are all international level boxers, are all young and singing off the same hymn sheet.”

Impressing throughout Scotland

CAIN BC regularly take their rising boxing stars to other gyms across Scotland for sparring and shows to rack up experience.

Earlier this month CAIN BC were involved in an event at an event hosted by Hands of Stone Gym, which is based in Montrose.

In that event boxing twins Leo and Noah Benshabat boxed in exhibitions (non-scoring contests) and produced impressive performances.

Rio Todd was unfortunate in losing a 2-1 split decision, whilst Ross Doig secured a first round TKO victory.

Jamie said: “We are a young, fresh club and are trying to be on the road.

“We rent mini-buses and go on sparring and boxing trips.

“We take the full squad with us and it is like an outing so they can be rewarded for the hard work they put in during the week.

“A club like this is vital and we are taking in around 40 people per night consistently.

“The kids strive for it and if we could give them boxing training every night of the week they would want it.

“They never stopped during the pandemic and were training three or four times a week.

“I had about 20 online videos to keep the boxers interested and involved in boxing.

“We successfully did that.

“The real success will come in the next year or two with the boxers who have been putting in the hard work during the lockdown.”