Mountain Bike World Cup to return to Fort William in 2022

The Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will return to Fort William in 2022 following a three-year absence.

Having last been staged in 2019, the event has not gone ahead in the last two years due to Covid-19.

The event, which attracts thousands of spectators to the Highlands, will return to the Nevis Range track on Aonach Mor on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 next year.

More than 250 of the world’s top riders will be in action, competing for the Downhill World Cup and 4X Pro Tour titles.

Among those will be Reece Wilson, who became the first Scot to win the Downhill World Championships in 2020.

Early-bird tickets will go on sale from 9am on Tuesday 30 November, allowing fans to save around 20% on full price tickets.

Mike Jardine, of organisers Rare Management, said: “The challenge of Covid has meant that we’ve missed out on two years of thrilling action but we’re delighted that next year we’ll all be back in the Fort.

“Once again the Fort William fans will be able to welcome the world’s best riders to Scotland. What’s even more exciting is that the crowds will be able to cheer on our Scottish Champion, Reece Wilson, and for the first time, truly acknowledge his amazing achievement in 2020.

“An Early Bird ticket is a perfect Christmas gift for the mountain bike lover in your life and we’d encourage fans to snap them up now so they ensure they’re there for our exciting return. We can’t wait to welcome the crowds back to the legendary spectacle that is Fort William.”

Online bike retailer Freewheel.co.uk is sponsoring the event as well as being part of the Madison Saracen Team, one of the leading UCI Elite Teams.

Endura, the World Cup’s official cycling clothing company, will give ticket purchasers the chance to plant a tree as part of their drive to become CO2 negative by 2024. So far, they have planted more than 85,000 trees in Scotland and 2million trees in Mozambique.

The Early Bird tickets can save up to 20% on standard prices and are available until 5pm on 31 December with general entry tickets starting at £18.15 for adults and £9.90 for children (aged 6 – 17 years old).

Tickets including gondola uplift start at £26.95 and £15.40 for children. Family packages are also available starting from £46.75.