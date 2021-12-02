Athletics: Metro Aberdeen runner Jason Kelly aiming to peak for Anglo Celtic Plate 100K

In-form Jason Kelly is taking a long-term view of his ultra distance running prospects and is aiming to peak for the Anglo Celtic Plate 100K in Perth next Spring.

The Metro Aberdeen runner made an excellent Scotland debut at this year’s ACP in Ireland, finishing second behind clubmate Chris Richardson.

Richardson took the title in 7hr 00min 49secs with Kelly close behind in 7:05:15 while Kyle Greig completed a Metro clean sweep of the podium positions when finishing third in 7:07:07. The north-east trio gave Scotland a resounding victory in the team competition.

Now it has been confirmed that the 2022 edition of the prestigious international race is to be held in Scotland on April 3 and the Metro men are all likely starters.

Kelly showed impressive form recently when overcoming windy conditions to take top spot in the Fraserburgh half marathon for the third time in four years, clocking 1:09:33. That’s just three seconds adrift of his personal best set at the Big Half in London in 2020.

He said: “I’m targetting the 100k and I’ll be starting a big block of training for that in the new year. It’s great that it’s to be held in Scotland and hopefully I’ll get selected again, but we’ll have to wait and see.

“My Fraserburgh time was unexpectedly quick and I’m absolutely delighted with it. I was well inside 1:09 pace with three miles to go but then we hit a slightly muddy trail section and I lost a bit of momentum. And the headwind over the final few miles made it hard going.

“But, that’s the best half marathon I’ve run and I’m definitely in shape to produce a much faster time on a flatter course in better conditions.

“I ‘d like to get another half marathon done before the ACP but the only one beforehand seems to be Inverness in March, but it’s maybe too close to the 100k.”

Great Britain ultra distance official and race coordinator Adrian Stott confirmed that the ACP would be coming to Perth and there will also be a 50K race.

He said: “The ACP venue alternates between the home nations and Ireland on an annual basis.

“I am delighted the event will be returning to Perth in the Spring and look forward to my own Sri Chinmoy club working with the Scottish Athletics events team and the wider Scottish ultra community to put on another great event.

“Participation in ultra events is still very much on the rise and the ACP, held on a loop course at the North Inch in Perth, is a superb venue to showcase ultra running.

“The 100K will include the Scottish – and hopefully the British – championships, while the 50K incorporates the Scottish championships.

“As well as some of the country’s leading ultra runners, the event also attracts runners of all standards just keen to challenge themselves over one of the classic ultra distances.”

The event has received Silver Label status from the International Association of Ultrarunners in recognition of the historical quality of performances and the excellent organisation.”

Meanwhile, Kelly returns to action this weekend when he represents his club in the East District cross country championships at Stirling.

Richardson is also included in a strong Metro squad which includes Will Mackay and Ben Ward.

Michael Ferguson, bronze medallist in 2017, Aaron Odentz and Fearghas Thomson head the Aberdeen AAC challenge.

Aberdeen runner Sasha Chepelin, who represents Carnethy Hill racing Club, should be in contention for a podium position.

Aberdeen University’s Scotland under-23 international Tom Graham-Marr represents Central AC who are favourites to land the team title.

Scotland hill running international James Espie is to turn out for Deeside Runners.

Myles closes in on title

Myles Edwards can clinch the men’s title in the Metro Proms 3k road race series if he can maintain his unbeaten record when the third of this season’s six races goes ahead tomorrow.

The Aberdeen AAC runner has won the previous two races, setting an event record of 8min 35secs in October, then coming close to that when clocking 8:39 last month.

Each athlete’s three best cumulative times from the six races will determine the prize winners. So, while it will be mathematically possible for Edwards to be caught, it is highly unlikely.

The destiny of the women’s title remains much more difficult to predict. Kayleigh Jarrett (Shettleston Harriers) and Jenny Bannerman (Inverness Harriers) have one win apiece but youngsters Hannah Taylor and Aimee Tawse are also well-placed. Veteran Julie Hoyle (JS Kintore) is another who cannot be discounted.