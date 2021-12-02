‘Bruiser’ Brad Evans gunning for revenge in Wrestlezone Undisputed title clash

Furious Bruiser Brad Evans is targeting revenge against champion Damien in a Wrestlezone Undisputed title showdown.

Bad blood that has been simmering between Evans and reigning champion The Revolutionary – Damien in recent months.

That animosity will boil over in a much anticipated clash at Christmas Chaos at Danestone Community Centre, Aberdeen on Saturday.

Evans and Damien will face off in a three way Christmas Brawl with Scotty Swift.

Foundation of the Future member Evans feels he unfairly lost a clash with Damien for the Undisputed strap at Halloween Hijinx in October – and wants pay back.

In search of a rematch Evans gate-crashed a recent Wrestlezone Academy event looking for Damien – only to collide with Scotty Swift.

Now all three will go head to head at Christmas Chaos – with the winner claiming the title.

Evans, 25, said: “This is the chance to gain revenge over Damien and get the belt that is rightfully mine.

“Damien rolled me up at Halloween and the referee didn’t see it but my shoulder was up.

“I showed up at the Academy to beat up Damien and take the belt home.

“However Scotty Swift decided to stick his nose into what is not his business.

“Scotty got what he deserved which was a nice piledriver from me which I hope hurt him in some way.

“Scotty looks like he wants a bit more in the Christmas Brawl.

“However it’s not about him – it’s about Damien and myself.”

Foundation of the Future set to rise

Evans will come up against Wrestlezone royalty in current champion Damien and ‘Red-Haired Warrior’ Swift, a former Undisputed champion.

Evans forged an alliance with Zach Dynamite and Ryan Riley in Foundation of the Future – and has vowed Christmas Chaos will be the next step of their takeover of Wrestlezone.

He warned: “Foundation of the Future are the new faces of Wrestlezone.

“We are the future and 2022 is going to be our year.

“We’re going to take Wrestlezone over.

“We’re going to take the keys to Wrestlezone and cause a riot.”

Welcome return of Wrestlezone

After more than 18 months in cold storage due to the coronavirus pandemic Wrestlezone finally returned to full-contract training in May this year.

Popular Aberdeen based wrestling company Wrestlezone marked their ring return with Halloween Hijinx at the Northern Hotel on October 9 – with Evans’ boutwith Damien topping the bill.

Evans was ready for that showdown and is ready for the rematch.

He said: “I’ve been trying to get to the gym five times a week in preparation for this fight against Damien.

“Before lockdown happened in March last year I was getting into really good shape in preparation for Aberdeen Anarchy but then the lockdown happened.

“On returning to training and then contact training after the lockdown I was wondering ‘can I still do this? Can I still take bumps?

“There was some nerves before Halloween Hijinx.

“However when I walked through the curtain the adrenaline kicked in and I was so amped up and excited to be back and see the live crowds again.

“It’s great to be back and now I want that belt.”

Tag Team championship on the line

In the other matches Crusher Craib and Connor Molloy will defend their Tag Team Titles against The Foundation Of The Future duo of Zach Dynamite and Ryan Riley.

Former friends and Tag Team champions Shawn Johnson and Bryan Tucker will collide in a strap match.

Tucker brought his belt into the fray during their lumberjack match at Halloween Hijinx which Johnson has revealed gave him the idea for this contest.

Umar Mohammed will face Ted O’Keefe after the duo lost out in the Tag Team championship bout at Halloween Hijinx.

Recently crowned Tri-Counties champion Chris Archer and Halloween Brawl champion Mikkey Vago make up popular Tag Team The Rejected.

They will face Alan Sterling and Caleb Valhalla.

Mr P and Mauler Murphy face off whilst rising star Evan Young will take on William Sterling.

VIP tickets cost £15 and gain you early entry into the venue and a bonus match. General admission tickets are priced £12 and under 14s are available for £10.

Tickets are available now.

Doors at the Centre open at 6pm for VIP ticket holders and 6.30pm for general ticket holders with the event starting at 7pm.

Fans can also pay at the door.