Sportscotland to conduct independent investigation into allegations of racism in Scottish cricket

Sportscotland has announced it will carry out an independent investigation into allegations of racism within Scottish cricket.

The announcement follows discussions between sportscotland and Cricket Scotland in recent weeks.

Sportscotland has committed to publishing the full scope of the review within the next seven days.

The review will include “in-depth consultation and engagement with the cricket community, providing individuals with lived experience of racism with a safe space in which to share their experiences, with guaranteed anonymity.”

‘Steps must be taken’

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris, said: “There can be no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in sport and it is vital that all complaints of this nature are robustly investigated. That must always be the starting point when we are talking about racism and racial inequalities.

“It is clear that steps must be taken to address the problem of racism within cricket in Scotland.

“We must listen to the very real concerns that have and will continue to be raised as part of this wholly independent process. But more than that, we must also act on these and start to rebuild trust.

“This will not be easy and it will take time. However, as the national agency for sport we will do what is required to effect positive change wherever it is needed in Scottish cricket.”

President of Cricket Scotland, Sue Strachan, said: “We have reached out to sportscotland for their help and support to investigate any evidence of racism in cricket in Scotland.

“We are grateful to sportscotland for commissioning this wide-ranging independent review of racism within the sport that we love.

“The boards of Cricket Scotland, in association with the regional associations and the Scottish Cricketers Association and the Cricket Scotland Match Officials Association, will engage fully with the independent review and have committed to acting upon any recommendations made as a result of its findings. We want to ensure that going forward there is no place for racism within cricket in Scotland.”