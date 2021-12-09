Ice Hockey: Aberdeen Lynx youth players selected to represent Scotland in Sheffield showcase

Four Aberdeen Lynx players have been selected to represent Scotland at a Conference showcase in Sheffield at under-17, U15 and U13 levels.

Jack Hutton, Logan Gordon, Zac Thomson and Shay Stephen have all been selected for their respective age groups after rigorous trials which took place over two days in Dundee.

The youngsters were put through their paces by several coaches, who were looking to see as much of the talent and skill of the players as possible.

Aberdeen Lynx’s junior head coach, Owen Reynolds, has been involved with each of the boys’ journey since they first started ice hockey and is immensely proud they have been selected for the various Scotland squads.

He said: “I was with them when they were just taking their first steps on to the ice, so I’ve worked with all of these kids since they’ve started playing hockey.

“I’m extremely proud. As far as the juniors are concerned, Aberdeen is more of a development club and our main focus is on attracting new players and trying to grow the sport locally.

“But to get our established and experienced players acknowledged by the national team is brilliant and it’s a good reflection of where the club is going as well.”

Setting the standard

Reynolds, who is also the under-17s Scotland coach, knows how hard the trial process is and admits cutting players from the national side selection feels as if he is is ‘crushing kids’ dreams’.

But the head coach believes the Aberdeen Lynx players’ selection is a just reward for their commitment to the sport, and shows other club youngsters what is possible.

Reynolds added: “At the trials, there is only so much the coaches can see of these players over a short period of time. It’s always going to be really close.

“Our players being selected has shown we are getting there in terms of competitiveness, and it shows the other kids in the club what is achievable.

“Some of our kids play for the fun of it and the social aspect, but some want to take it as far as they can.

“The four boys being selected for Scotland can give others that bit of encouragement to go on and achieve something quite cool in the sport.”

Reaping their reward

Reynolds believes that Hutton, the eldest of the group, is someone all of the Lynx’s youth players should look up to, having cemented a regular place in the Aberdeen Lynx senior team at only 16 years old.

The junior coach believes Hutton’s selection for the Scotland squad is a reflection of his continued determination to develop his skills, despite being at an age where distractions might exist.

He said: “Jack is a role model for other kids, because when you get to your teenage years there’s a lot of distractions that can easily pull you away from sport, but he is someone who is really into his keep fit and his wellness, which is great to see in a young sportsperson.

“He’s set a really high bar for others to try and achieve. It would be normal for players to be 18 or 19 before they get their chance to play in the Scottish National League.

“So for Jack to already be getting regular ice time and making an impact – it’s good for him and sets a good example for all the players at the club.”

Reynolds sings the praises of all his young players and thinks they all have bright futures ahead of them, with now being the perfect chance to make up for lost time caused by Covid-19.

The persistence of Gordon, Thomson and Stephen has paid dividends, with each player having trialed before for Scotland, but not, for one reason or another, had the chance to play for the national sides.

Hutton, Gordon, Thomson and Stephen will now take part in 10 training sessions as part of the Scotland squads, before travelling to Sheffield to play in a showcase Conference event against the other Home Nations.